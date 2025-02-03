Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market Size to Reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Increasing Prevalence of Pneumococcal Infections

Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major invasive pneumococcal disease markets reached a value of USD 6.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% during 2025-2035. The market for Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD) is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal infections and greater awareness of the benefits of vaccination. Growing investments in the research and development (R&D) of novel vaccines, along with government and healthcare initiatives to mitigate the effects of IPD, are key factors propelling market growth. Additionally, the increasing senior demographic and escalating prevalence of underlying conditions like diabetes and respiratory diseases are intensifying the demand for pneumococcal vaccines and treatments. The emergence of new therapies and advancements in diagnostic techniques also support market expansion. Improving healthcare access in developing markets is extending the influence of pneumococcal interventions.

Increasing Prevalence of Pneumococcal Infections: Driving the Invasive Pneumococcal Disease

The major reason for market expansion is rising pneumococcal infections, as pneumococcal infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, the bacterium, can be responsible for dangerous diseases, such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis. With infections on the rise, especially among at-risk populations including infants and young children, the elderly, and other people with weak immunity, the requirement for IPD therapies is expanding. Although prevention via pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, such as PCV, is proved effective, ongoing problems in terms of antibiotic resistance raise the high demand for alternative therapies. A critical growth driver is the need for new treatments resulting from antibiotic-resistant S. pneumoniae. Other contributing factors to growing needs for treatment are awareness levels, advancements in diagnostic technology, and increasing health services provision. The rise in chronic conditions like diabetes and heart diseases, which increase susceptibility to infections, increases the demand for IPD vaccines and treatments alongside it. Government initiatives, particularly in regions with higher infection rates, are improving vaccine availability and preventive measures, which is thereby promoting the market. With improved immunization efforts as well as overall preventive measures in place, IPD market continue to enjoy growth with promising new opportunities emerging for pharmaceutical companies.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Development of novel therapies and pharmacological treatments creates a demand for new therapies and treatments in terms of invasive pneumococcal disease. The menace of rising antibiotic resistance makes this a medically urgent demand for new antibiotics, which can effectively target resistant strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae. Advances in pneumococcal vaccines, especially those offering broader protection, have greatly reduced the incidence of IPD within children and the elderly. The development of targeted therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, is driving the market for IPD treatment. The growing relevance of biologics and personalized medicine is also including the IPD treatment market. Tailored and more effective solutions are now available to high-risk patients. Regulatory support and global expansion of healthcare access further influences innovation in the IPD treatment market. With increased awareness and sophistication about detection skills, advanced treatments continue to gain more demand during the next few years and lead to a growth in the market.

Marketed Therapies in Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market

Capvaxive (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine): Merck & Co

Capvaxive (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) is an approved vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in adults. It targets 21 serotypes of the bacteria, including those most responsible for IPD in adults aged 18 and older. The vaccine stimulates strong immune responses, offering protection against pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia, bacteremia, and meningitis, particularly in adults with increased risk factors.

Vaxneuvance (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine): Merck & Co

Vaxneuvance (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) developed by Merck & Co. is an approved vaccine to prevent invasive pneumococcal diseases (IPD) caused by 15 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae. This vaccine strengthens the immune system to help protect against serious infections, including pneumonia, meningitis, and bacteremia. It is recommended for use in both adults and children to reduce the risk of these potentially severe, life-threatening conditions caused by pneumococcal bacteria.

Prevnar 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine): Pfizer

Prevnar 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) developed by Pfizer is an approved vaccine for preventing invasive pneumococcal diseases (IPD) caused by 20 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae. The vaccine enhances the immune response, protecting against serious infections such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bacteremia. Approved for use in both adults and children, it helps reduce the risk of these potentially life-threatening conditions caused by pneumococcal bacteria.

Emerging Therapies in Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market

VAX 31 (31-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine): Vaxcyte

VAX-31 (31-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) developed by Vaxcyte is designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in adults. It targets 31 serotypes of the bacteria, providing broader coverage than existing pneumococcal vaccines. The vaccine has shown promising immune responses in clinical trials, offering protection against severe infections such as pneumonia, bacteremia, and meningitis, particularly in high-risk populations.

PCV 21 (21-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine): SK Bioscience/ Sanofi

PCV 21 (21-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) is a next-generation vaccine developed by SK Bioscience and Sanofi to protect against invasive pneumococcal diseases caused by 21 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae. It aims to offer broad protection for both pediatric and adult populations, preventing serious infections like pneumonia, bacteremia, and meningitis. The vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials to assess its safety, immunogenicity, and effectiveness across different age groups globally.



Leading Companies in the Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market:

The market research report by IMARC includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. In the global invasive pneumococcal disease market, many leading companies are working at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of invasive pneumococcal disease. Some of the major players are Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, and others. These companies are continuously innovating through continued research, provision of diagnostic tools, and an expansion of product lines to address burgeoning invasive pneumococcal disease demands.

In June 2024, Merck announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Capvaxive (Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine) to protect against invasive pneumococcal diseases caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. Capvaxive is designed to cover adults against all serotypes of IPD causing most cases of invasive pneumococcal disease.

Key Players in Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market:

The key players in the invasive pneumococcal disease market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Pfizer, Merck, Vaxcyte, SK Bioscience, Sanofi, GSK, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for invasive pneumococcal disease are the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for invasive pneumococcal disease while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent trends in the invasive pneumococcal disease have been more focused on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The new vaccines are better as they target more serotypes. In diagnostics, faster molecular tests for the identification of Streptococcus pneumoniae allow for earlier treatment times. Studies on resistance patterns are now being conducted, allowing for the routine development of updated treatment protocols and newer drugs with antimicrobial properties. These advances are to reduce the occurrence and mortality rate of IPD, especially among high-risk populations like young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immunity.

Recent Developments in Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market:

· In December 2024, Sanofi and SK Bioscience launched a new phase in their collaboration on pneumococcal vaccines by enhancing their agreement to copromote, license, and market advanced PCVs for both adults and children. This is the clearest manner of expressing their dedication to combating the pneumococcal infection disease.

· In December 2024, Vaxcyte announced the start of a Phase 2 trial for VAX-31 in healthy infants, with the first participants already having been vaccinated. This research seeks to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immune response of VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) designed to avert invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). The company anticipates revealing key results from the primary three-dose vaccination series in mid-2026, with booster dose information expected around nine months later.

· In October 2024, Merck presented findings from the STRIDE-8 Phase 3 trial at IDWeek 2024, assessing the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of CAPVAXIVE in adults aged 18-64 years with chronic conditions that increase the likelihood of pneumococcal disease. The outcomes demonstrated that CAPVAXIVE caused strong immune reactions for all of the 21 serotypes to be targeted with a stronger effect on the eight unique serotypes, as its responses were even higher than that of the PCV15 vaccine and PPSV23 vaccine. The drug is also largely tolerated well without more adverse events than the therapy of PCV15+PPSV23 combination.

· In September 2024, Vaxcyte announced positive topline outcomes from its Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immune response of VAX-31, the firm’s 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) designed to protect against invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD).

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the invasive pneumococcal disease market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the invasive pneumococcal disease market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current invasive pneumococcal disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

