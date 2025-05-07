Invaio Sciences, a Flagship Pioneering Company, Appoints Magalie Guilhabert as Chief Science Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Invaio Sciences, a leading bioplatform company founded by Flagship Pioneering and accelerating the transition to nature-positive agriculture, today announced the appointment of Magalie Guilhabert, Ph.D, as Chief Science Officer, effective immediately. With a career spanning over two decades in research, development, and operations leadership, Guilhabert brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of transforming innovation into impactful solutions for agriculture and sustainability.

Guilhabert joins Invaio from Ginkgo Bioworks, where she served as Vice President and Head of Research & Development and Operations for the Agriculture Business Unit, following her tenure as Vice President and Head of the AgBiologicals Department. At Ginkgo, she successfully led the transformation of the Agriculture Department into a fully integrated Business Unit, overseeing a team of 100 scientists and technicians and managing a $41 million revenue target. Her leadership in synthetic biology, microbial genetics, and data science drove the development of a cutting-edge agricultural solutions portfolio, aligning scientific innovation with commercial success.

"We are delighted to welcome Magalie to the Invaio team as our Chief Science Officer," said Amy O'Shea, CEO of Invaio Sciences and CEO-Partner of Flagship Pioneering. "Her extensive experience in building high-performing teams and delivering groundbreaking biological solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize crop health and agriculture sustainability. Magalie's strategic vision and scientific expertise will be instrumental as we continue to pioneer nature-positive technologies for growers worldwide."

Prior to Ginkgo Bioworks, Guilhabert held several leadership roles at Bayer US LLC, including Vice President and Global Head of Microbial Research Technologies Biologics from 2018 to 2022. There, she led a team of 70 scientists to develop a robust pipeline of microbial-based active ingredients, contributing to a market potential exceeding $1 billion. Her career also includes significant contributions at Bayer CropScience and AgraQuest, where she spearheaded advancements in crop efficiency, seed growth, and plant-microbe interactions.

Guilhabert holds a Ph.D. in Plant Pathology from the University of California, Davis, an M.S. in Biology and Agronomy from the University of Rennes, France, and a B.S. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Tours, France. She is a recognized expert in her field, with 15 patents to her name and a strong presence in the scientific community, including her current role on the Board of Directors of the International Alliance for Phytobiome Research.

"This is a pivotal moment in agriculture and I look forward to contributing to bringing Invaio's scientific strategy forward," said Guilhabert. "Invaio's commitment to leveraging biological innovation to address global challenges resonates deeply with my passion for creating sustainable, customer-focused solutions. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to drive scientific advancements that benefit farmers, the environment, and society as a whole."

In her role as Chief Science Officer, Guilhabert will oversee Invaio's research and development efforts, guiding the company's scientific strategy to deliver novel, environmentally sustainable crop protection technologies. Her appointment reinforces Invaio's dedication to leading the agricultural industry toward a more sustainable future.

About Invaio

Invaio Sciences, a Flagship Pioneering company, is a bioplatform company accelerating the leap to nature-positive agriculture. The company builds on advances in human health and digital innovation to develop biological technologies for crop health, enabling farmers to both improve yields and use more natural crop health solutions. Invaio is addressing consumer demands and unlocking radical benefits for farmers and the environment, leaving every acre better today and for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.invaio.com or follow Invaio on X (Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



media@invaio.com









View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invaio-sciences-a-flagship-pioneering-company-appoints-magalie-guilhabert-as-chief-science-officer-302448339.html

SOURCE Invaio Sciences