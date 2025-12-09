Intricon becomes Forj Medical and Announces Opening Plans for its Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Costa Rica

Tacares de Grecia, Alajuela, Costa Rica (Dec. 9, 2025) — Forj Medical, a new global contract design and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for medical device companies created through the combination of manufacturers Intricon and Minnetronix Medical, announced today that it has begun equipping its new 53,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, located in the Evolution Free Zone in Tacares de Grecia. The company will begin recruiting skilled local employees in the first quarter of 2026. Currently the search is underway for critical leadership positions, including the Site Director role, with additional openings expected in the coming months.

“Costa Rica is a key pillar in our global network,” said Jeremy Maniak, CEO of Forj Medical. “By combining deep expertise in system and component design with advanced automation and assembly, we help our original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers solve complex challenges, scale production with confidence, and bring innovative technologies to patients faster.” Forj Medical’s Costa Rica facility will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing lines for automated and manual assemblies of components and finished medical devices and a large clean room for producing devices used for surgical navigation, electrophysiology, diabetes, drug delivery, cardiovascular, advanced optics applications, and many other applications. The company offers end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities to help its customers accelerate commercialization and bring their complex medical technologies to market. Forj Medical’s Costa Rica operation will be the first in the country dedicated to custom electromagnetic sensors, biosensor devices, and microelectronic medical devices, built on a globally integrated supply chain and ISO-certified processes, added Maniak. Production will include coil winding, cable assembly, and other services. Forj Medical plays a distinct role within Costa Rica’s medical device ecosystem, uniquely configured to: Specialize in custom, complex assemblies that enable next-generation medical devices.

Integrate design, rapid prototyping, and advanced manufacturing so OEMs can move from concept to commercial scale with a single, coordinated CDMO partner.

Leverage Forj Medical’s growing global footprint, which also includes multiple facilities in the U.S. and Asia, to optimize cost, supply resilience, and time to market for complex technologies. About Forj Medical Forj Medical is a vertically integrated contract design and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the medical technology industry. Formed through the merger of Intricon and Minnetronix Medical, Forj Medical offers end-to-end capabilities — from concept through commercial scale — in system design, microelectronics, precision molding, and advanced manufacturing. Headquartered in Minnesota with operations in Singapore, Indonesia, and Costa Rica, Forj Medical partners with leading OEMs to accelerate innovation across key segments including diabetes care, advanced optics, surgical energy, vascular disease, drug delivery, and surgical navigation. For more information, please visit www.forjmedical.com.