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Intellia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 7, 2026

August 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced that on August 1, 2026, it awarded inducement grants to eight new employees under Intellia’s 2024 Inducement Plan, as amended, as a material inducement to employment.

The inducement grants consisted of time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for an aggregate of 38,200 shares of Intellia’s common stock, with one-third of such RSUs vesting annually over three years. All equity vesting is subject to each employee’s continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Intellia through the applicable vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Intellia’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Intellia’s 2024 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was initially adopted by the board of directors in June 2024. These awards were approved by Intellia’s compensation committee as a material inducement to entering into employment with Intellia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Investor Contact:
Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:
Mike Tattory
Vice President
LifeSci Communications
mtattory@lifescicommunications.com 


Massachusetts Compensation
Intellia Therapeutics
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