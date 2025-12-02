SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Integra LifeSciences Leadership to Present at the Citi 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

December 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that chief executive officer Mojdeh Poul and chief financial officer Lea Knight will present at the Citi 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2025 at 10:30 a.m ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website under EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS.

About Integra LifeSciences
At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com   

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com 


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work Spotlights Most Desirable Workplaces
November 4, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel