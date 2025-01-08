Instem Introduces Cloud-Hosted Non-GLP Pathology Module for Provantis

Streamlining Pathology Workflows with Modern, Integrated Tools





STONE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem, a global leader in IT solutions for life sciences, has announced the launch of its new Non-GLP Pathology Module for Provantis, the market share-leading in vivo preclinical study management solution. Trusted by a wide user base including pathologists, Provantis streamlines workflows and enables efficient data management. This new module is designed to eliminate inefficiencies and modernize pathology workflows. This cloud-hosted solution simplifies data entry, integrates seamlessly with Provantis, and delivers continuous updates for ongoing enhancements.

“This module delivers exactly what our customers have been asking for,” said Beth Hazell, Chief Product Officer at Instem. “It offers significant time savings and improved workflows, providing immediate and long-term value for pathology teams.”

The Non-GLP Pathology Module allows pathologists to move away from outdated tools like electronic spreadsheets and paper-based systems, improving data accuracy, reducing time to complete tasks, and enhancing cost efficiency. By integrating with Provantis’ ecosystem—supporting protocol definition, necropsy, and reporting—it enables teams to work smarter and faster with minimal disruption.

“Instem has long been trusted as a leader in GLP preclinical R&D. This is a key step in modernizing non-GLP preclinical workflows and represents the first of many such steps we plan to take in this direction,” said Vik Krishnan, CEO of Instem. “Products like Provantis embody our mission to help researchers Discover new potential treatments, Accelerate their research activities, and ultimately Advance their key R&D programs.”

The module will be available as part of the Provantis platform alongside the existing GLP-compliant Pathology module. For more information, visit www.instem.com.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Discovery, Study Management, Regulatory Submission and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and pride ourselves on localized support for our diverse client base. Learn more about Instem here: www.instem.com

