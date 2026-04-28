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InspireMD to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 4, 2026. In conjunction with the release, InspireMD will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Parties interested in participating by phone should register using this online form. After registering for the webcast, dial-in details will be provided in an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the conference phone number along with a personal pin. A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available here and through the Investors page of InspireMD’s corporate website at https://investors.inspiremd.com. Interested participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contact:
Jeff Warren
LifeSci Advisors
jwarren@lifesciadvisors.com
investor-relations@inspiremd.com


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