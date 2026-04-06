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Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 4, 2026

April 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire) will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 after the close of trading on Monday, May 4. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

A webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Inspire website or through this link: Inspire’s Q1 2026 earnings call webcast. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

If you plan to ask a question, please use the following link: Inspire’s Q1 2026 earnings call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. 

Following the call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for two weeks.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443


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