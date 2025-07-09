ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – INSIDE INFORMATION

9 JULY 2025 at 13.00 EEST



Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2025

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2025 both for the part regarding net sales and operating profit. Orion’s product sales and royalty income have increased faster than expected during the first half of 2025, and this good development is anticipated to continue during the remainder of the year. Due to these reasons, Orion upgrades the full-year outlook for 2025.

The outlook for 2025 does not include any material milestone payments. Orion is entitled to receive from its partner Bayer one more milestone payment related to the sale of the Nubeqa®, amounting to EUR 180 million. According to Orion's current estimate, the milestone payment could be recorded in 2026 or even already in 2025. There is a lot of uncertainty about the timing of the milestone payment, which is why it has not been included in the 2025 outlook estimate.

New full-year outlook, provided on 9 July 2025

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,630 million to EUR 1,730 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 400 million to EUR 500 million.

Previous full-year outlook, provided on 25 February 2025

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,550 million to EUR 1,650 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 350 million to EUR 450 million.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel





Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

