INOVIO to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that its third quarter 2026 financial results will be released after the market close on November 10, 2026. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About INOVIO



INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of DNA medicines that enable the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com

Contacts



Media: Josephine Galatioto - ICR Healthcare, inoviopr@icrhealthcare.com



Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

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SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.