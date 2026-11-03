SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that its third quarter 2026 financial results will be released after the market close on November 10, 2026. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of DNA medicines that enable the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com

Contacts

Media: Josephine Galatioto - ICR Healthcare, inoviopr@icrhealthcare.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-report-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-november-10-2026-302926888.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view
Job Trends
U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Savings background with jack o'lantern in orange color. 3d illustration
Earnings
AstraZeneca employs $1.5B cost savings to reinvest back into growth
October 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Detail of brooms for witches in halloween, detail of decoration and superstition, magic and mystery
Earnings
Regeneron achieves ‘clean sweep’ in Q3 with myriad pipeline catalysts on deck
October 30, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Police officer and sheriff, standing on the egde of the cliff. Handmade painting, acrylic on paper & post processing.
Earnings
Sanofi targets late-phase and commercial M&A to offset looming Dupixent decline
October 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor