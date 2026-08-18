Ingenia Therapeutics Goes Public on KOSDAQ to Accelerate Pipeline of Next-Generation Vascular Antibody Therapeutics

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingenia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation vascular-targeted therapies, announced today that its shares have begun trading on the KOSDAQ market. The IPO marks a significant milestone as the company accelerates the development and global commercialization of its proprietary vascular stabilization pipeline.

Founded in Boston in 2018, Ingenia is developing next-generation antibody therapeutics based on technologies originating from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Institute for Basic Science (IBS). The company leverages two core platform technologies: TIE-body, which directly activates the key vascular stabilization receptor TIE2, and LCIDEC (Ligand Capture & Internalization into Endothelial Cells), designed to stabilize damaged vasculature while enabling the targeted removal of disease-causing proteins.

Collaboration for Late-Stage Retina Program

IGT-427 (MK-8748) is an investigational, bispecific antibody (TIE2 agonist/ VEGF inhibitor) being evaluated in late-stage clinical trials for the treatment of patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). By directly targeting the activation of TIE2 to stabilize the retinal vasculature, MK-8748 is designed to improve outcomes over existing standard of care. In 2022, Ingenia entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with EyeBio. In 2024 EyeBio was acquired and subsequently became a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck (known as MSD outside of the US and Canada).

Accelerating Mid-Stage Clinical Assets & Pipeline Diversification

Leveraging IPO proceeds, Ingenia is expediting clinical development across its broader pipeline:

IGT-303 (Chronic Kidney Disease): Currently in Phase 2a clinical trials across Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, targeting global out-licensing in 2027.

IGT-532 (Solid Tumors): Advancing rapidly toward clinical trials as a novel oncology therapy designed to offer superior efficacy compared to conventional VEGF / PD-1 bispecific antibodies.

Preclinical Assets & Global Collaborations: Advancing candidates for glaucoma (IGT-302) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (IGT-627), supported by ongoing research partnerships with premier global institutions including Harvard Medical School and Emory University School of Medicine.

"Going public on KOSDAQ is a transformative milestone for Ingenia as we lead a paradigm shift in vascular disease treatments," said Sangyeul Han, PhD, CEO of Ingenia Therapeutics. "We are committed to demonstrating world-class technological excellence, executing key clinical milestones across our pipeline, and driving sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Ingenia Therapeutics

Ingenia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies that restore the vascular stability. Headquartered in Watertown, MA, USA, with operations in South Korea and Australia, the company leverages its expertise in antibody engineering to target the TIE2 pathway across ophthalmology, nephrology, oncology and other high-value therapeutic areas, including CNS and Cardiovascular & Pulmonary diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding Ingenia Therapeutics’ business strategy, research and development plans, clinical trial initiation and completion timelines, regulatory submissions and approvals, commercialization plans, anticipated milestones, projected financial performance, expected revenue, including potential milestone, royalty, or other payments from existing or future collaborations with Merck, EyeBio, or other partners.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks inherent in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical product candidates; uncertainty of preclinical data and clinical trial results; the timing, cost, and outcome of regulatory review by applicable authorities; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection; manufacturing and supply chain risks; competition; the Company’s ability to successfully establish, maintain, and realize anticipated benefits from strategic collaborations, including collaborations with Merck and EyeBio; the amount and timing of any milestone, royalty, or other payments under such agreements; the Company’s dependence on third parties; the need for additional capital and the availability of financing; and risks related to general market, economic, and industry conditions.

There can be no assurance that any product candidate will successfully complete development, obtain regulatory approval, achieve commercial success, or generate revenue. Likewise, there can be no assurance that anticipated revenue from collaborations will be realized as expected, or at all. For purposes of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act of Korea (“FSCMA”), these forward-looking statements are provided in good faith based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to change due to uncertainties and risks beyond the Company’s control. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in Korea or in any other jurisdiction. Any offering of securities in Korea will be made only pursuant to a securities registration statement filed with the Financial Services Commission and in compliance with applicable KRX listing regulations. Ingenia Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

PR@ingeniatx.com