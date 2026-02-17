InfuSystem to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

Investor Conference Call to be held 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today it will issue preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, before the market opens.

The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

To participate in this call, please dial (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.infusystem.com/. A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://ir.infusystem.com/ or by calling (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 5092611 through Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national healthcare service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The first platform is Patient Services, providing last-mile solutions for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The Patient Services segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management and Wound Therapy businesses. The second platform, Device Solutions, supports the Patient Services platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payer clients. The Device Solutions segment is comprised of direct payer rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

