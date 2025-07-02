InFlectis BioScience Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on IFB-088’s Therapeutic Potential in ALS in Life Science Alliance

The study shows that IFB-088 significantly reduces TDP-43 cytoplasmic mislocalization--a hallmark in the vast majority of ALS cases--and improves both motor neuron survival and motor function in multiple preclinical models, including mice and zebrafish.

Unlike therapies that target individual gene mutations, IFB-088 works by modulating the cellular stress response, allowing it to address broader disease mechanisms such as abnormal RNA splicing and oxidative stress, which could make it effective for a wider range of ALS patients.

With promising preclinical data and a completed Phase II trial, InFlectis is now seeking pharmaceutical or investor partnerships to support a Phase 2B trial, emphasizing that without this support, the drug may not reach the ALS patients who could benefit most.

Nantes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - InFlectis BioScience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, is proud to announce the acceptance of its latest research article titled "Sephin1 reduces TDP-43 cytoplasmic mislocalization and improves motor neuron survival in ALS models" for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Life Science Alliance, effective July 1, 2025.

About InFlectis BioScience
InFlectis BioScience is a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of small molecule therapies that target protein misfolding and oxidative stress. By restoring proteostasis and enhancing cellular resilience, the company aims to treat rare neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need. In February 2025, InFlectis successfully completed an exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead compound, IFB-088 (Sephin1), in 51 patients with bulbar-onset ALS. The study demonstrated a favorable safety profile, clinical benefits across validated endpoints, engagement of the drug's biological pathways, and improvements in key biomarkers--validating the therapeutic hypothesis. InFlectis is now actively seeking pharmaceutical or financial partners to support the next phase of clinical development and regulatory registration of IFB-088 in ALS.

About IFB-088 (icerguastat)
IFB-088 (also named sephin1) is a first-in-class, multi-functional, brain-penetrant, orally administered small molecule that selectively inhibits the dephosphorylation of eIF2. By doing so, IFB-088 amplifies the integrated stress response (ISR), acting as a formidable shield against various cellular stresses, including endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress which is a hallmark of neurodegeneration. IFB-088 also selectively antagonizes NMDA receptors containing the GluN2B subunit, which are involved in glutamate excitotoxicity that triggers calcium influx, mitochondrial dysfunction, and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, and ultimately contributes to neurodegeneration. IFB-088 also reduces mitochondrial ROS production in an NMDAR-independent manner. Hence, IFB-088 normalizes dysregulated calcium homeostasis and oxidative stress to provide neuroprotection in different diseases context. This approach holds promise for designing disease-modifying therapeutics to fight intractable diseases such as ALS.