Infinimmune Launches GLIMPSE-1 AI Model Trained Exclusively on Human Antibody Sequences for Advanced Therapeutic Engineering

- GLIMPSE-1 model achieves state-of-the-art performance in antibody humanization and optimization, enabling scalable, structure-free biologic design from native human immune sequences

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#antibodies--Infinimmune, a biotechnology company pioneering human-first antibody discovery and design, today announced the launch of GLIMPSE-1, a protein language model trained solely on native human antibody sequences. Developed using millions of paired heavy and light chains from human memory B cells, GLIMPSE-1 represents a new paradigm for therapeutic antibody engineering that applies the design principles of the human adaptive immune system.

Infinimmune published results in a new bioRxiv preprint, demonstrating that GLIMPSE-1 can humanize clinical antibodies, engineer for affinity and developability parameters, and generate highly divergent functional variants, all through in silico design guided by the biology of the human adaptive immune system.

“Fully human antibodies carry the evolutionary fingerprints of the human immune system, optimized over millions of years,” said Wyatt McDonnell, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, Infinimmune. “With GLIMPSE-1, we can decode and encode that logic directly from immune repertoires to discover and design better, safer biologics from day one. This approach complements the FDA’s recent focus on assessing human-relevant methods for therapeutic development, which could ultimately benefit patients through more comprehensive safety assessment. We believe models like GLIMPSE-1 will remain essential in the discovery and development of modern antibody medicines.”

GLIMPSE-1 was developed as a core component of Infinimmune’s therapeutic development capabilities, strengthening the company’s pipeline of antibody drug candidates. The model was trained using a large, diverse dataset with proprietary sequences from Infinimmune’s Complete Human® and Anthrobody® technologies, which source antibodies directly from native human repertoires, allowing it to learn the biological and functional constraints of human immunity.

Key results from the preprint include:

Best-in-class performance in antibody humanization benchmarks compared to nine leading antibody language models

Successful affinity optimization across multiple targets, producing sub-nanomolar variants while addressing developability concerns

Creation of highly divergent functional antibody variants with <90% sequence identity to parent sequences

Species cross-reactivity engineering across human, cynomolgus monkey, and murine targets

Engineering for formulation-preferred parameters such as isoelectric point while maintaining binding affinity

GLIMPSE-1 operates entirely in human antibody sequence space, predicting viable antibody variants without 3D structure modeling, energy calculations, or experimental screening beforehand. The resulting antibodies maintain essential functional properties and characteristics consistent with clinically approved monoclonal antibodies, all guided by patterns learned from human immune systems.

The development of GLIMPSE-1 aligns with recent FDA initiatives exploring human-relevant methodologies for therapeutic development. The FDA’s roadmap for integrating New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) identifies monoclonal antibodies as an initial focus area, creating an environment where human-first models like GLIMPSE-1 may provide valuable complementary insights.

Infinimmune has successfully integrated GLIMPSE-1 into its therapeutic antibody development pipeline, where the model has significantly contributed to the engineering and optimization of the company's lead programs. The company is currently exploring strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to apply GLIMPSE-1's capabilities to partner’s therapeutic programs.

About Infinimmune

Infinimmune is a biotechnology company pioneering a novel approach to antibody drug discovery and development. Founded by a world-class, multidisciplinary team of scientists and technologists, Infinimmune is reinventing antibody discovery with an end-to-end platform to deliver antibody drugs derived directly from the human immune system. These truly human antibodies are designed to drug new and existing targets with improved safety and efficacy. Infinimmune is building its own pipeline of drug candidates and partnering with pharmaceutical companies to advance their antibody programs, fill their pipelines, and reach new patients and new indications. To learn more, visit infinimmune.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @infinimmune.

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com