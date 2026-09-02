Incyte to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of September:

21st Annual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. EDT

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 12:20 p.m. EDT

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Incyte Contacts

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