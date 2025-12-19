Incyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference - December 18, 2025

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the 44th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 8:15 am (PST).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

