Incyte Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 7, 2026

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) announced today that it granted restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) representing an aggregate of 21,556 shares of the Company’s common stock and stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 18,172 shares of the Company’s common stock to 24 new employees. The awards were made under the Company’s 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, with a grant date and vesting commencement date of August 3, 2026, and were approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each RSU vests as to 25% of the shares subject to the RSU on each of the first four anniversaries of the vesting commencement date, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company on each such date. The stock options have an exercise price of $118.43 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests as to 25% of the original number of shares subject to the stock option on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date with the remainder vesting in 36 successive equal monthly installments, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company on each such date.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

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