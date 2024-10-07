Inari Medical to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting Following PEERLESS RCT Presentation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced that it will host an analyst and investor meeting to discuss the PEERLESS study following its presentation at the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Sessions at the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Annual Scientific Symposium in Washington, D.C. The analyst and investor meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live event by visiting the Events Section of the Inari investor relations website or by registering here. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Inari’s website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous disease, including venous thromboembolism, chronic venous disease and beyond. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

IR@inarimedical.com