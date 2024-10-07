SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Inari Medical to Host Analyst and Investor Meeting Following PEERLESS RCT Presentation

October 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced that it will host an analyst and investor meeting to discuss the PEERLESS study following its presentation at the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Sessions at the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Annual Scientific Symposium in Washington, D.C. The analyst and investor meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live event by visiting the Events Section of the Inari investor relations website or by registering here. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Inari’s website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous disease, including venous thromboembolism, chronic venous disease and beyond. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
IR@inarimedical.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Infectious disease
Gilead Partners With Generics Developers to Provide HIV Drug to Low-Income Countries
October 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Giant robot flicking tiny man. Ai technologies and unemployment problem concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
More Layoffs From ImmunityBio, Bringing California’s Fall Cuts to 31
October 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Legal
Amgen Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Hiding $10.7B Tax Bill From Investors
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
Phase III
Amgen Scores Late-Stage Wins in Eczema and Myasthenia Gravis, But Analysts See Mixed Results
September 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac