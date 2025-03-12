In preparation of Phase II studies, Right Brain Bio signs Manufacturing Agreement with Suven Pharmaceuticals for RB-190 to Target the Root Cause of Parkinson’s Disease

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Brain Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering treatments for complex diseases, today announced a manufacturing agreement with Suven Pharmaceuticals, a technology-driven global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), for the production of its lead drug candidate, RB-190, targeting the root cause of Parkinson’s disease.

Advancing a breakthrough discovery to conquer Parkinson’s disease

RB-190 represents a groundbreaking approach to Parkinson’s disease, aiming to modify the disease progression rather than merely alleviating symptoms. The drug is a repurposed form of metyrosine, based on Right Brain Bio Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Sackner-Bernstein’s discovery that excessive dopamine exposure leads to the neurotoxicity driving Parkinson’s disease. Preclinical studies in nine different models of Parkinson’s demonstrate RB-190’s potential to reverse disease pathology, offering a promising new avenue for patients.

“We are excited to collaborate with Suven Pharma as we move RB-190 toward clinical trials,” said Dr. Sackner-Bernstein, Founder and CEO of Right Brain Bio. “Bringing a novel therapy to clinical trials requires manufacturing excellence and stringent regulatory compliance. With Suven’s expertise, cutting-edge facilities, and recent successful FDA review, we are confident in delivering RB-190 at the highest quality standards for our upcoming trials.”

Parkinson’s disease affects over 1 million Americans, making it the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s. With an aging population, cases are expected to double by 2030, underscoring the urgent need for transformative treatments like RB-190.

“At Suven, we are thrilled to be part of this breakthrough initiative with Right Brain Bio,” said Vivek Sharma, Executive Chairman of Suven Pharmaceuticals. “Our team is dedicated to manufacturing the highest-quality API for RB-190, ensuring that this innovative therapy meets global quality and regulatory standards. The potential of RB-190 to redefine Parkinson’s treatment is truly inspiring, and we are proud to contribute our expertise in drug manufacturing to support its development.”

With a legacy spanning over three decades and a team of 1,000+ employees across India and New Jersey, Suven Pharma is a trusted partner in contract drug development and manufacturing. Having completed over 1,000 projects, Suven operates a network of US FDA-audited facilities, delivering innovative solutions to over 25 major global pharmaceutical companies.

ABOUT RIGHT BRAIN BIO:

Founded in 2018, Right Brain Bio has pioneered the development of RB-190 using its proprietary “First Principles-Based Gap Analysis” to identify novel therapeutic applications. The FDA has reviewed the scientific and operational foundation for RB-190 and confirmed the next step is an IND submission for a Phase 2 clinical trial. While current treatments provide symptomatic relief, no existing therapy reverses Parkinson’s disease progression. Right Brain Bio seeks to change that paradigm.

ABOUT SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS:

Suven Pharma and Cohance Life Sciences have announced their amalgamation, securing key regulatory approvals from NSE, BSE, SEBI, and minority shareholders, with the NCLT hearing pending. This merger creates a leading technology-driven CDMO, providing integrated solutions in custom synthesis, process R&D, and manufacturing for global innovators. With over 100 active projects and a strong pipeline of late-stage molecules, Suven has built a reputation for delivering complex solutions at a scale with precision. Strengthening its technology expertise through strategic acquisitions—Sapala (June 2024) for oligonucleotides and NJ Bio for ADC technology (December 2024)—the platform has achieved consolidated revenue of US$315 million (LTM) while maintaining industry-leading margins and ROCEs over the past five years.

