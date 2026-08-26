IMUNON to Host 2026 R&D Day Highlighting Phase 3 OVATION 3 Trial and the Clinical Potential of IMNN-001

Leading oncology experts and company management will discuss the Phase 3 OVATION 3 study, supporting science and data, clinical progress, and upcoming milestones

A patient treated with IMNN-001 will share firsthand perspective on her treatment journey and life following participation in the clinical trial

The event will be held on September 23 in New York City and will be webcast live

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing IMNN-001 DNA-mediated IL-12 immunotherapy, today announced that it will host an R&D Day for investors, analysts and media on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at the Sofitel New York in New York City, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will provide an in-depth look at the Company's lead clinical program, IMNN-001, including progress in the pivotal Phase 3 OVATION 3 trial, recent clinical developments and its path forward.

The event will feature presentations from leading oncology experts and IMUNON’s management, providing comprehensive updates on the Company's Phase 3 clinical program, evaluating IMNN-001 for the treatment of women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. Discussions will highlight progress and upcoming milestones for the ongoing Phase 3 OVATION 3 clinical trial, as well as insights from the Company’s Phase 2 minimal residual disease (MRD) clinical trial conducted in partnership with Break Through Cancer and led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The program will also feature a special presentation from a patient treated with IMNN-001, who will share her firsthand perspective on participating in the clinical trial and her treatment journey.

Additional details, including the meeting agenda and speaker lineup, will be announced in the coming weeks. Investors, analysts and media interested in attending either in person or virtually may register by clicking here.

About IMNN-001 Immunotherapy

Designed using IMUNON's proprietary TheraPlas® platform technology, IMNN-001 is an IL-12 DNA plasmid encased in a nanoparticle delivery system that enables cell transfection followed by persistent, local production of the IL-12 protein. IL-12 is one of the most active cytokines for the induction of potent anticancer immunity acting through the induction of T-lymphocyte and natural killer cell proliferation. IMUNON previously reported positive safety and encouraging Phase 1 results with IMNN-001 administered as monotherapy or as combination therapy in patients with advanced peritoneally metastasized primary or recurrent ovarian cancer and completed a Phase 1b dose-escalation trial (the OVATION 1 Study) of IMNN-001 in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel neoadjuvantly in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. IMUNON has also reported positive results from the recently completed Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study, which assessed IMNN-001 (100 mg/m2 administered intraperitoneally weekly) plus neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy (N/ACT) of paclitaxel and carboplatin compared to standard-of-care N/ACT alone in 112 patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA-based gene therapy technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy being developed for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. IMNN-001 has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently being studied in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its prophylactic vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding the timing and enrollment of the Company’s clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company’s products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Investors Contact: Valter Pinto KCSA Strategic Communications 212-896-1254 imunon@kcsa.com



