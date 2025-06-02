Improzo Appoints Jane Urban as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Improzo today announced the appointment of Jane Urban as Chief Data & Analytics Officer, effective June 2, 2025. Ms. Urban will report directly to Chief Technology Officer Abhishek Trigunait and join Improzo’s Executive Team, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to data-driven innovation.

As Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Improzo, Jane Urban will lead enterprise global data strategy, focusing on next-gen analytics, omnichannel engagement, and leveraging GenAI for smarter decision-making, delivering actionable insights to drive innovation.

Jane Urban is a leader in data and analytics in biopharma and technology. She most recently served as Vice President, Customer Engagement Operations at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.), where she led data digital transformations integrating omnichannel engagement, data science, analytics, and commercial operations to enhance patient and healthcare provider experiences. Prior to Otsuka, Ms. Urban held senior leadership roles at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, including VP, Head of Data, Digital, and Technology for Global Medical and Commercial. She was instrumental in shaping the digital patient journey and driving data-centric decision-making globally Her career also includes impactful roles in analytics, forecasting, marketing, and digital strategy at leading healthcare and consulting organizations.

Inderpreet Kambo, CEO of Improzo, stated: “Jane’s expertise in data and analytics, along with her proven ability to drive large-scale transformation, will be instrumental as Improzo evolves into a more agile, data-driven organization. Her inspiring leadership will help unlock new opportunities and deliver greater value for our customers and communities.

Improzo is proud to elevate Jane Urban as a key leader in its Executive Team, reinforcing our dedication to empowering women in senior leadership roles. Jane’s appointment reflects Improzo’s broader vision to cultivate an inclusive culture where diverse perspectives drive innovation and business excellence. We are excited to welcome her and look forward to the transformative journey ahead.”

Jane was recognized by CDO Magazine as a Top 40 Under 40 Data Leader two years in a row and a Global Data Power Woman in 2024 and serves as a CDO Magazine global board member. She also was recognized as a trailblazer in healthcare by Reuters in 2024. Jane holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Brown University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is known for her leadership and passion for technology-driven impact.

About Improzo:

Improzo is a leading innovator in pharma technology, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and improve lives. With a strong focus on innovation, and customer-centricity, Improzo drives transformation through technology and data excellence.

