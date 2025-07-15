ImmunoPrecise Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (“IPA” or the “Company”), a company operating at the convergence of TechBio and biological intelligence, today announced that it has received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), concerning the minimum bid price requirement.

The notice, dated July 11, 2025, stated that for the 10 consecutive business days from June 26, 2025, through July 10, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company's common shares was at or above $1.00 per share. As a result, ImmunoPrecise has satisfied the requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the matter is now closed.

“This compliance milestone reflects the growing recognition of our evolution into a platform company built around bio-native AI,” said Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise. “We’re building the digital infrastructure that connects biological complexity with real-world impact - enabling new possibilities in therapeutic development and beyond. The recent momentum in our share price is a strong signal of support for that vision.”

Through its proprietary LENSai™ platform powered by HYFT® technology, ImmunoPrecise is reimagining how biological data can be modeled and deployed at scale. The LENSai platform is transforming therapeutic discovery from a decades-long process to rapid, precision-guided development by systematically identifying the most promising therapeutic pathways through integration of sequence, structure, literature and functional data across the entire biosphere.

Our integrated framework enables unprecedented zero-shot discovery scenarios where LENSai predicts therapeutic interactions for completely novel targets, demonstrated through recent validation across 17 previously unseen antibody-protein complexes, achieving near-crystallography precision without prior training data. This unique bio-native AI approach captures functional meaning rather than structural patterns, enabling new capabilities across R&D from drug and vaccine discovery to systems biology and positioning IPA at the frontier of TechBio innovation.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) is advancing Bio-Native™ AI at the intersection of biology and computation. The Company’s LENSai™ and HYFT® platforms enable large-scale reasoning across sequence, structure, function, and scientific literature, powering next-generation workflows across drug discovery, diagnostics, vaccine design, and molecular systems biology.

