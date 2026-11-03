Immunome to Present at Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that its management will present at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 10, 2026, at 9 a.m. EST.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast of the presentation from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, supported by a leadership team with deep experience in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Our pipeline includes varegacestat, an investigational, oral, once-daily gamma secretase inhibitor for which an NDA has been accepted by the U.S. FDA; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; IM-1617, a clinical-stage solid tumor ADC; IM-3050, a clinical-stage FAP-targeted radiotherapy; and IM-1340, an IND-cleared solid tumor ADC. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Investor Contact

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com