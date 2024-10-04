Immunoglobulin Market Size to Worth around USD 28.70 Bn by 2034

The global immunoglobulin market size was evaluated at US$ 13.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 28.70 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. The immunoglobulin market is growing because it is used to treat immunodeficient patients and other applications uses are being investigated.

The U.S. immunoglobulin market size is expected to reach around USD 9.28 billion by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2024 to 2034. The immunoglobulin market is growing rapidly because immunoglobulins or antibodies are essential for protection against viruses, bacteria and fungi. The most common immune response is selective IgA deficiency, characterized by recurrent infections affecting the lungs, gastrointestinal tract and genitourinary tract, which are treated with immunoglobulins. Immunoglobulins or antibodies can be used as a type of vaccine. Like drugs, these are prepared from blood donors at blood collection centers and proceed to a fractionation process to separate the protein portion of the cell.

Purified immunoglobulins can treat many immune disorders including immunodeficiency virus, severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome (SCID), multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, Kawasaki disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), organ transplantation. Also, patients with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) show faster recovery when IVIg is started within two weeks of starting treatment.

Key Takeaways:

· North America has accounted highest revenue share of 46% in 2023.

· By application, the hypogammaglobulinemia segment has captured market share of 38% in 2023.

· By application, the immunodeficiency disease segment is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2034.

· By product, the IgA segment has accounted revenue share of 41% in 2023.

· By mode of delivery, the intravenous segment has accounted market share of 66% in 2023.

· By mode of delivery, the subcutaneous segment is projected to reach a a highest CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Top Growth Factors in the Immunoglobulin Market

· Immunodeficiency disorders: Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a hybrid antibody and biologics used in the treatment of various immunodeficiency conditions and some other conditions, leading to the growth of the immunoglobulin market.

· Infections: Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy can help to prevent infections caused by the immune system or other diseases, leading to the growth of the immunoglobulin market.

· Thrombocytopenia: Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) has become the mainstay of treatment for chronic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). IVIG-mediated elimination of anti-platelet antibodies, which has led to the growth of the immunoglobulin industry.

Regional Stance

North America has the largest market share, as IVIG for bone marrow transplantation is licensed in the North America. The incidence of primary immunodeficiency syndrome (PIDD) in the United States is approximately 1 in 2,000 people. In Canada, consistently had a high per capita consumption of immunoglobulins (Ig). Over the past decade, the distribution of Ig in Canada has generally increased by 6% to 10% per year.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to observe the fastest expansion due to private and public health spending, growth in the pharmaceutical and service sector, and growth in health technology; with increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, inflammation, and lung diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis. and inflammatory diseases are driving the growth of the immunoglobulin industry.

For Instance,

In January 2024, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced that their humanized anti-soluble aggregate amyloid-β (Aβ) monoclonal antibody LEQEMBI has been approved in China for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) caused by Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD dementia. LEQEMBI is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).

Clinical Applications and Urgent Treatment Needs

The rapid expansion of the immunoglobulin market is mainly due to its increasing use in medicine, especially in the treatment of various diseases that weaken the immune system and lead to physical weakness. As the immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties of immunoglobulins are better understood, their use with timely management (better than the onset of symptoms in the first two days of the week) in the treatment of diseases such as Guillain-Barre syndrome has gained importance. With the emergence of plasma exchange therapy as an alternative treatment, rapid treatment has created the need for immunoglobulins, making it a critical therapeutic tool in modern medicine.

Recent Advancements in Immunoglobulin Therapy

A recent development in immune globulin therapy is the development of concentrated immune globulins for subcutaneous injection, present a significant opportunity for the immunoglobulin market. Home infusion of subcutaneous immune globulin is increasingly used to treat immunodeficient patients and is being explored for other medical uses, creating an opportunity for the immunoglobulin market.

Restraints in Immunoglobulin Therapy Due to IVIG Infusion Reactions

Antibiotic resistance to IVIG occurs in approximately 3-15% of patients, which limits the growth of the immunoglobulin market. Common side effects such as headache, nausea, fever, chills, and respiratory symptoms can be difficult to treat, especially in patients with migraine, active disease, or a history of pneumonia or bronchiectasis. The increased risk of side effects when a patient injects IVIG for the first time or changes products indicates the need for careful patient selection and monitoring, which may again limit the marketing and development of immunoglobulin market.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Immunoglobulin Market

Acquisition of AstraZeneca and Icosavax, Inc. in Immunoglobulin Market

Company Name AstraZeneca and Icosavax, Inc. Headquarter USA Recent Development In February 2024, AstraZeneca announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Icosavax, Inc. result of the acquisition, Icosavax has become a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in Seattle, US. The acquisition will build on AstraZeneca’s expertise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), strengthening AstraZeneca’s Vaccines & Immune Therapies late-stage pipeline with Icosavax’s lead investigational vaccine candidate

Acquisition of AbbVie Inc. and ImmunoGen, Inc. in Immunoglobulin Market

Company Name AbbVie Inc. and ImmunoGen, Inc. Headquarter United States Recent Development In November 2023, AbbVie Inc. and ImmunoGen, Inc. announces agreement to acquire ImmunoGen and its cancer therapy ELAHERE (platinum-resistant clinical approval) A first-in-class antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cell therapy egg cancer (PROC). The acquisition will accelerate AbbVie’s business and clinical applications in cancer. Additionally, ImmunoGen’s pipeline of promising ADCs continues to complement AbbVie’s existing ADC platform and services.

Acquisition of GSK plc and Affinivax, Inc in Immunoglobulin Market

Company Name GSK plc and Affinivax, Inc. Headquarter United States Recent Development In May 2022, GSK plc announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affinivax, Inc. (Affinivax), for $2.1 billion up front and approximately $1.2 billion in development costs. Affinivax is beginning development of a new class of vaccines, the most advanced of the next pneumococcal vaccines.

Report Highlights

By Application By application, the hypogammaglobulinemia segment holds the largest market, as anti-globulin injections are used to support hypogammaglobulinemia caused by hematological malignancies (HM) or its treatment, in an effort to reduce the risk of infections. The immunodeficiency disease segment is anticipated to expand at a significantly CAGR during the projected period as IVIG is a combination of antibody and biological agents used in the management of various immunodeficiency conditions. By Product By products, the IgA segment holds the largest market because it helps in protecting mucosal tissues from microbial invasion and provides a protective immune homeostasis with the microbiota IgG segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period because it plays a key role in many immune processes such as antigen neutralization, phagocytosis, complement activation, antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), Complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) and others. By Mode of Delivery The intravenous segments hold the highest market share due to the use of IVIg to reduce the effects of certain conditions associated with immunosuppression. The subcutaneous segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate over the projected period because the advantage of SCIG over IVIG is that subcutaneous IG administration is associated with fewer AEs; however, local medication is common at the subcutaneous injection site.

Recent News in the Immunoglobulin Market

· In December 2023, GC Biopharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ALYGLO (immunoglobulin intravenous injection, stwk for human use), 10% liquid, previously known as "GC5107", for the treatment of adults 17 years of age and older with underlying disease Idiopathic humoral immunodeficiency (PI).

· In June 2024, Grifols, one of the world's leading manufacturers of plasma-derived medicines, announced that Biotest, a subsidiary of the Grifols Group, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of initial intravenous immunoglobulin (Ig) insufficiency (PID).

· In September 2023, Biotest AG announced that its immunosuppressive drug Yimmugo is now approved in the UK for the treatment and prevention of disease in immunodeficiencies and immunodeficient patients following agreements in Germany and Austria.

Key Players of the Immunoglobulin Market

· Grifols, S.A.

· Shire

· CSL Behring

· Kedrion S.p.A.

· Octapharma

· Baxter International Inc.

· Biotest AG

· Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (BPL)

· China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

· LFB SA

· Cangene Corporation

· Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

· Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

· China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm)

Market Segmentation

By Application

· Hypogammaglobulinemia · Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy · Immunodeficiency Disease · Myasthenia Gravis · Multifocal Motor Neuropathy · Inflammatory Myopathies · Specific Antibody Deficiency · Guillainâ€Barré Syndrome · Others By Product

· IgA · IgG · IgM · IgE · IgD By Mode of Delivery · Intravenous · Subcutaneous

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

