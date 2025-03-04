SUBSCRIBE
Immunocore to present at upcoming March 2025 investor conferences

March 4, 2025 | 
(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 03 March 2025) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. EST

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. EST

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
1x1 and small group meetings: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Where relevant, the presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’, under ‘Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Investor Relations

Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations
T: +1 (215) 384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com

