ImmunoBrain Presents Clinical Data for First Immune Checkpoint Therapy Approach in Alzheimer’s Disease at AD/PD™ 2026

- Favorable safety and tolerability profile



- Directionally favorable changes in disease-related biomarkers observed



- Phase 1b data support further clinical advancement

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoBrain, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today presented new data from the first clinical study in Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients, evaluating IBC-Ab002, an inhibitory immune checkpoint blockade therapeutic approach. The findings were presented by Professor Catherine J. Mummery, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., F.R.C.P., the study's lead investigator, as part of a symposium at the Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference (AD/PD™) 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Phase 1b clinical trial (IBC-01-01) was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled 40 patients with early AD across sites in the U.K., the Netherlands, and Israel. The primary and secondary endpoints of the study were safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. Exploratory measures of CNS engagement included AD-related CSF biomarkers at 12 months. All immune-related adverse events were generally mild and manageable, with no serious adverse events related to the study drug and no cases of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). CSF biomarker analysis (Neurogranin, total-Tau, and pTau181) at a dose of 30 mg/kg of IBC-Ab002, compared to placebo, is concordant with potential synaptic and neuronal protection.

"There remains a significant unmet need for disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying biology of Alzheimer's disease," said Professor Mummery. "The results shared today provide early clinical evidence that short, intermittent exposure to immune checkpoint modulation potentially offers a novel therapeutic approach for Alzheimer's disease by activating the peripheral immune system to help restore the brain's natural repair process. I look forward to seeing additional clinical data for this program."

IBC-Ab002 is a proprietary anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody engineered for intermittent PD-1/PD-L1 pathway blockade to reinvigorate adaptive immunity and recruit reparative immune cells that can help reduce local brain neuroinflammation and support brain repair mechanisms.

"We are very encouraged by these results and believe they pave the way for ImmunoBrain's next stage clinical study," said ImmunoBrain Scientific Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Professor Michal Schwartz, Ph.D. "Specifically, the CSF biomarker changes we observed in Phase 1b are consistent with our proposed mechanism of action, based on years of research in my laboratory at the Weizmann Institute of Science."

Next Steps

The company is currently designing the next phase of clinical development incorporating cognitive endpoints.

About IBC-Ab002

IBC-Ab002 is ImmunoBrain's proprietary, fully human anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody. It is an Fc-modified antibody designed based on its mechanism of action in neurodegenerative diseases, where the therapeutic benefit is Cmax-dependent rather than driven by continuous exposure. Its short-lived profile, together with intermittent administration, is intended to minimize exposure during chronic dosing, thereby reducing autoimmune risk without compromising efficacy. The company recently completed its Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with Alzheimer's disease [NCT05551741], supported in part by grants from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the Alzheimer's Association.

About ImmunoBrain

ImmunoBrain is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated approach to treat neurodegenerative diseases by activating the peripheral immune system to support brain protection and repair. The company's approach builds on more than 25 years of research led by Scientific Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Professor Michal Schwartz, Ph.D., and her team at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who discovered that the brain is tightly dependent on the viability of the immune system and that the immune system plays a critical role in protecting and repairing the brain.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. The statements herein describe ongoing clinical research activities and are intended to summarize information presented in a scientific forum. Any data or analyses referenced in this release are preliminary in nature and reflect the results of early–stage investigation that remains subject to further study, review, and interpretation. Information presented herein is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, nor to represent the safety or efficacy of any investigational product. Clinical outcomes may differ materially as additional data become available. Nothing in this release should be construed as a representation regarding the regulatory status, approval, or commercial availability of IBC–Ab002 or any other product. Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Aging, Award Number R01AG071810. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

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SOURCE ImmunoBrain Checkpoint Inc.