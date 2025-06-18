Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Forecast to Hit USD 32.32 Billion in 2025 Amid Rising Cancer Incidence

Global immuno-oncology drugs market growth is driven by increasing adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors across various cancer types. Biomarkers and combination therapies have gained popularity, and can drive the market growth in coming years.

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the Global Immuno-oncology Drugs Market is estimated to be valued at USD 32.32 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 106.74 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global immuno-oncology drugs market size is anticipated to increase 3.3X, expanding from USD 32.32 Bn in 2025 to USD 106.74 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for immuno-oncology drugs is expected to grow at a prolific CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of cancer.

Based on treatment type, immune checkpoint inhibitors segment is projected to generate a market revenue of around USD 9.92 Bn by 2025.

By disease type, lung cancer category is anticipated to account for more than one-fifth of the global immuno-oncology drugs market share in 2025.

Hospital pharmacies segment is set to hold a market share of over 2/5 in 2025.

North America is expected to retain its dominance, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global immuno-oncology drugs industry share in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest immuno-oncology drugs market analysis, Asia Pacific is poised to witness fastest growth throughout the assessment period.

Rising Cancer Burden Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest immuno-oncology drugs market research reports outlines key factors driving market growth. Rising prevalence of cancer globally is one such prominent growth driver.

According to the IARC’s Global Cancer Observatory, the number of new cancer cases is projected to exceed 35 million annually by 2050. This surge in cancer burden is expected to fuel demand for immuno-oncology drugs during the assessment period.

Immuno-oncology drugs are advanced cancer treatments that harness the power of the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. They work by stimulating the immune system to attack cancer cells or by removing barriers that hinder its response. Thus, rising cancer burden is expected to directly impact the immuno-oncology drugs market growth.

High Cost and Alternative Treatments Restraining Market Growth

The future immuno-oncology drugs market outlook looks bright. However, high cost of immuno-oncology drugs and continued reliance on alternative cancer treatments are limiting market growth to some extent.

Immunotherapies like CAR-T cell therapies and checkpoint inhibitors are quite expensive. This cost barrier limits their adoption, especially in low- and middle-income nations, resulting in reduced immuno-oncology drugs market demand.

Moreover, traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies continue to be widely used across various regions. This is due to their relatively lower cost and established clinical effectiveness. These treatment options may further restrain the growth of the immuno-oncology drugs market.

Advancements in Immunotherapy Creating New Growth Prospects for the Market

Ongoing innovations in cancer vaccines, CAR T cell therapy, and checkpoint inhibitors are significantly expanding treatment options. Such breakthroughs are expected to unlock new revenue-generation streams for immuno-oncology drug companies.

Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits and potential of immuno-oncology therapies is leading to their wider acceptance. This will also create lucrative growth avenues for industry players.

Impact of AI on the Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative tool in the immuno-oncology drugs industry. It helps manufacturers of immuno-oncology drugs to accelerate new drug discovery, optimize treatment strategies, and personalize patient care.

Researchers use AI to more effectively identify novel therapeutic targets, predict patient responses to immunotherapies, and discover crucial biomarkers for treatment efficacy. This capability is leading to the development of more precise and effective immuno-oncology drugs.

Many companies are embracing this trend by integrating advanced technologies like AI. For instance, in July 2024, Tempus officially expanded its immuno‑oncology portfolio by introducing the AI‑enabled, multimodal Immune Profile Score (IPS) algorithmic test.

Emerging Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Trends

Expanding applications of immuno-oncology drugs is a key growth-shaping trend. These therapies are being increasingly approved for multiple cancer types, enhancing their clinical use and market potential.

Rising adoption of combination therapies is significantly influencing the immuno-oncology drugs market growth. There is a growing trend of combining immuno-oncology drugs with established cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes.

Growing demand for personalized medicine is also providing a strong impetus for the expansion of the immuno-oncology drugs industry. To capitalize on this trend, immuno-oncology drug manufacturers are creating tailored cancer treatments based on an individual patient’s genetic profile and specific tumor characteristics.

Leading players are focusing on developing novel and more effective immuno-oncology drugs like next-generation checkpoint inhibitors and cell-based therapies to combat cancer burden. This will likely boost the global immuno-oncology drugs market value in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global immuno-oncology drugs market is experiencing strong growth, owing to increasing incidence of cancer, rising demand for advanced cancer treatments, and ongoing advancements in immunotherapy,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

Event Description and Impact CAR T Cell Therapy Progress Description : Legend Biotech & J&J announced positive Phase I results for CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors (2025) Impact: This will likely expand CAR T-cell therapy applications beyond hematologic cancers. FDA Drug Approval Description: In October 2024, the FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) as the only PD ‑ 1 inhibitor for resectable non – small cell lung cancer in both a neoadjuvant ‑ only regimen and as part of a perioperative treatment regimen in the US. Impact: Such approvals diversify checkpoint inhibitor landscape and intensify competition. FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy to Dostarlimab Description : In December 2024, FDA awarded breakthrough designation to dostarlimab for locally advanced dMMR/MSI ‑ H rectal cancer. Impact : This enables accelerated development and potential for new non-surgical treatment pathways.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in immuno-oncology drugs market report:

- Bristol Myers Squibb Company

- Coloplast Corp

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Novartis AG

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Amgen Inc.

- F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

- GSK Plc.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Fresenius Kabi AG

- Sanofi

- AbbVie Inc.

- Bayer AG

- Genentech Inc.

- AstraZeneca

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Key Developments

In December 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer.

In November 2024, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories officially launched Toripalimab in India for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC). Toripalimab is a novel immuno‑oncology drug.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

o Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

§ PD-1

§ PD-LI

§ CTLA-4

o Immune System Modulators

o Cancer Vaccines

o Oncolytic Virus

o Others

By Disease Type

o Melanoma

o Lung Cancer

o Blood Cancer

o Renal Cell Carcinoma

o Prostate Cancer

o Bladder Cancer

o Others (Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

