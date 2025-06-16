SUBSCRIBE
Immuneering to Provide Updates from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of IMM-1-104 in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

June 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company outpacing cancer to help patients outlive their disease, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET on June 17, 2025. The company is excited to provide updates from its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 in first-line pancreatic cancer patients.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company outpacing cancer to help patients outlive their disease. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact: 
Jenna Urban 
jurban@cglife.com

Investor Contact: 
Laurence Watts 
619-916-7620 
laurence@newstreetir.com


Immuneering
