ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #5555700.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 that were disclosed on January 9, 2025. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on or before Monday, March 31, 2025.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation’s (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without FDA-required milk discard or meat withhold label restrictions that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .