iMDx to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 13, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, then host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: iMDX Q1 2026 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on iMDX’s website within the Investors/Events & Presentations section here.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Grossman

LifeSci Advisors LLC

imdx@lifesciadvisors.com



