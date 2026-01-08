SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

iMDx Announces “JPM Week” and “BTIG Snowbird” Conference Participation

January 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., or iMDx, (Nasdaq: IMDX), today announced members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences this winter, which will include hosting meetings around the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

LifeSci Advisors 15th Annual Corporate Access Event
Date: Monday, January 12th
Location: The Beacon Grand, San Francisco, Calif.
Format: One-on-one meetings with management

Additional “JPM Week” Investor Meetings
Date: Monday, January 12th through Wednesday, January 14th
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Format: One-on-one meetings with management

BTIG 13th Annual Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference
Date: February 9th11th
Location: Cliff Lodge, Snowbird, Utah
Format: One-on-one meetings and skiing with management

To request an in-person meeting with management on Monday, January 12th, during the week of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, either register at LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2026 or contact our LifeSci Partners representatives Alexandra Grossman (alex@lifesciadvisors.com). For meetings at the BTIG conference, please contact your sales representative at BTIG.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.Insight Molecular Diagnostics.com/ for more information.

Investor Contact:
Doug Farrell
LifeSci Advisors LLC
dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com


Tennessee Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves