IDEXX Expands Catalyst Platform into Cardiac Disease with First and Only Dual-Species Point-of-Care NT-proBNP Test

New test brings quantitative cardiac assessment for cats and dogs into everyday workflows

WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced the launch of the Catalyst™ proBNP Test, the first and only dual-species, in-clinic test for NT-proBNP, expanding cardiac capabilities across its connected point-of-care and reference laboratory portfolio. The test measures a well-established biomarker used to evaluate heart disease in companion animals, a condition that affects approximately 1 in 6 cats1 and 1 in 10 dogs2, yet remains underassessed in general practice. Available on the Catalyst platform with a global installed base of nearly 80,000 analyzers, Catalyst proBNP brings laboratory-level accuracy and real-time cardiac assessment into routine workflows, whether run on its own or alongside other chemistry tests.

By delivering results during the patient visit, Catalyst proBNP provides an affordable option that reduces reliance on multistep referrals and expands what can be done at the point of care, particularly where access to echocardiography or cardiology specialists is limited. At the same time, Catalyst proBNP expands access to a global cardiac testing opportunity estimated at approximately $4 billion3 while giving veterinarians a practical new tool to assess cardiac health.

“For many veterinarians, cardiac evaluation has often involved delays, added costs, or immediate referrals,” said Mike Erickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX. “With Catalyst proBNP, veterinarians get clear, quantitative results in minutes, not days, so they can make informed decisions earlier. That changes how care is delivered and expands what’s possible in everyday practice.”

NT-proBNP testing supports screening, diagnosis, and disease monitoring in cats and dogs. The Catalyst proBNP Test helps identify subclinical heart disease in cats, support preoperative evaluations, and evaluate the likelihood of clinically relevant cardiac changes in healthy small- and medium-breed dogs presenting with a heart murmur. In both species, the test helps differentiate cardiac from noncardiac causes of respiratory distress and identify patients who may benefit from closer monitoring, treatment, or specialist referral.

“Cardiac disease can be difficult to detect early, particularly when clinical signs are subtle or absent,” said Sonya Gordon, BSc, DVM, DVSc, DACVIM Cardiology, Professor Cardiology, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science, Texas A&M University.* “NT-proBNP testing provides valuable, cost-effective insight to help veterinarians identify patients with clinical or subclinical heart disease, support preanesthetic screening, and determine when additional cardiac evaluation is warranted. A quantitative NT-proBNP assay at the point of care is an important advancement, bringing objective cardiac biomarker information closer to the patient and enabling immediate integration with the physical examination, history, and other diagnostic findings.”

Catalyst proBNP results appear in VetConnect™ PLUS alongside a patient’s diagnostic history, where built-in guidance helps veterinarians interpret results in the context of the patient’s broader clinical picture. As the latest addition to IDEXX’s cardiac health offering, the test builds on a connected portfolio spanning in-clinic testing, reference laboratory services, electrocardiograms, advanced imaging, AI-assisted tools, and specialist expertise.

The Catalyst proBNP test will be available in North America beginning in October 2026, with international regions to follow. For more information, visit the Catalyst test menu web page.

*Dr. Sonya Gordon has received compensation for consulting services she has provided to IDEXX.

References

Fuentes VL, Abbott J, Chetboul V, Côté E, Fox PR, Häggström J, Kittleson MD, Schober K, Stern JA. ACVIM consensus statement guidelines for the classification, diagnosis, and management of cardiomyopathies in cats. Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine. 2020;34(3):1062–1077. doi:10.1111/jvim.15745. https://academic.oup.com/jvim/article/34/3/1062/8448248 Atkins CE, Bonagura JD, Ettinger SJ, et al. Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of canine chronic valvular heart disease. Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine. 2009;23(6):1142–1150. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1939-1676.2009.0392.x Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA: Cardiac Diagnostics Market Opportunity Analysis, February 2026.

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help measure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500™ Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

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