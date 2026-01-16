IDEXX Advances the Future of Veterinary Cancer Care with Comprehensive Mast Cell Tumor Testing for Dogs

Cancer Dx expansion and inVue Dx FNA combine preventive screening and rapid, in-clinic diagnosis, enabling veterinarians and pet owners to act with confidence

WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced two major advancements in veterinary cancer diagnostics: the expansion of its IDEXX Cancer Dx™ Panel to include canine mast cell tumor detection, starting mid-year 2026 in North America, and the rollout of FNA cytology on the IDEXX inVue Dx™ Cellular Analyzer, as of late Q4 2025. Together, these innovations will deliver earlier insights and rapid, in-clinic answers, helping veterinary teams guide timely treatment decisions. With mast cell tumor and lymphoma detection, the Cancer Dx Panel will address over one-third of all canine cancer cases.1

Expanding Cancer Dx Diagnostic Capabilities

The IDEXX Cancer Dx Panel has already transformed cancer screening for veterinarians. Today, more than 5,500 practices across the United States and Canada use the lymphoma test, which can detect the disease up to eight months before clinical signs appear.2 Mast cell tumor detection will join the panel at no additional cost, with results available within 2–3 days* and with no change to specimen requirements or workflow. This expansion will enable veterinarians to screen at-risk dogs† during wellness visits and test sick patients when mast cell tumors are suspected. The Cancer Dx Panel is highly sensitive and specific, delivering accurate, reliable results that guide care decisions.

IDEXX inVue Dx FNA Cytology

The IDEXX inVue Dx analyzer, featuring a slide-free design, now includes FNA cytology starting with mast cell tumor detection for dogs. This diagnostic application allows veterinarians to evaluate skin masses, identify and quantify cells, and obtain results while pet owners are still present in-clinic. When desired, veterinarians can order an expert review from an IDEXX pathologist without preparing a slide. These capabilities help address one of the most challenging aspects of cancer care - accurately identifying suspicious masses in a timely manner. Over time, IDEXX inVue Dx FNA cytology will expand beyond mast cell tumors to include additional menu items.

Mast Cell Tumors Are Common

Mast cell tumors rank among the most common cancers in dogs. These cutaneous and subcutaneous masses, often called “lumps and bumps,” can go unnoticed in breeds with long coats or thick skin folds. Even when detected, they frequently resemble benign lesions, making cellular analysis essential for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. Currently, no simple blood test can assess the whole body for mast cell tumors and indicate their presence prior to clinical suspicion, creating uncertainty for clinicians and pet owners alike.

“The addition of mast cell tumor detection to the Cancer Dx Panel and inVue Dx FNA cytology represents a pioneering step forward for IDEXX and for veterinary medicine,” said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX. “Together, these advancements strengthen our vision for a world where proactive cancer screening and confident diagnosis become standard practice—helping clinicians improve outcomes for pets and their families.”

“When mast cell tumor detection and prompt treatment occur, they can dramatically affect patient outcomes,” said Zachary Neumann, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), Medical Director, Southeast Veterinary Oncology and Internal Medicine.‡ “The combination of the Cancer Dx Panel and inVue Dx FNA cytology will give veterinarians a powerful diagnostic solution to guide timely treatment decisions and appropriate next diagnostic steps.”

Availability

Mast cell tumor detection will be added to the Cancer Dx Panel at the IDEXX Reference Laboratories in the United States and Canada starting mid-year 2026. IDEXX inVue Dx FNA with mast cell tumor detection is in a controlled rollout in the United States, with broad availability expanding throughout the year. The Cancer Dx lymphoma test is currently available at the IDEXX Reference Laboratories in North America. For more information, visit the IDEXX cancer diagnostics webpage.

*Veterinarians in Canada will have access to IDEXX Cancer Dx results within 2–4 days. †At-risk dogs include all dogs ≥ 7 years old and high-risk breeds ≥ 4 years old. ‡Dr. Neumann has received compensation for consulting services he has provided to IDEXX from time to time. References 1. Vail DM, Pinkerton M, Young KM. Hematopoietic tumors. In: Vail DM, Thamm DH, Liptak JM, eds. Withrow and MacEwen’s Small Animal Clinical Oncology. 6th ed. Saunders; 2020:688–772. doi:10.1016/B978-0-323-59496-7.00033-5 2. Connell D, Nascimento A, Helm Z, Michael H. Early detection of lymphoma by IDEXX Cancer Dx testing in 7 cases. Poster presented at: Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference; September 25–27, 2025; Salt Lake City, UT.

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500TM Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

