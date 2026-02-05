SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ICU Medical Announces Time of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its fourth quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter 2025 results on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The call can be accessed at (800) 274-8461, conference ID “ICUMED”. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.


Southern California Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Successful businessman standing in front of multiple pathways, making a decision for the right move. A symbol of great investment and positive progress in the development of business. stock illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Eyes Pipeline in a Product as GLP-1s Move Into I&I
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A stylized image of a hand holding a tray with pills and tablets, symbolizing healthcare, medical treatment, or pharmaceutical services. Minimalist art collage
Earnings
Novo’s Wegovy Pill Success Is ‘Good News’ for Orforglipron, Lilly Execs Say
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 23, 2024: Exterior view of AbbVie's research facility in South San Francisco. AbbVie is an American pharmaceutical company headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.
Earnings
AbbVie’s I&I Portfolio Sells $30 Billion but Execs Again Underline Other Areas
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Earnings
Novo Goes ‘All In’ on Wegovy Pill but Analysts Worry It’s Not Enough
February 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong