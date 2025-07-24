SUBSCRIBE
ICON Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

July 24, 2025 | 
14 min read

Highlights



  • Gross business wins in the quarter of $2,966 million, representing an increase of 10.6% on quarter one 2025.
  • Net business wins in the quarter of $2,057 million; a net book to bill in the quarter of 1.02.
  • Quarter two revenue was $2,017.4 million representing an increase of 0.8% on quarter one 2025.
  • Net income for the quarter was $183.0 million or $2.30 per diluted share, an increase of 30.7% on quarter two 2024 diluted earnings per ordinary share.
  • Quarter two adjusted EBITDA was $396.0 million or 19.6% of revenue, representing an increase of 1.4% on quarter one 2025.
  • Quarter two adjusted net income was $259.5 million or $3.26 per diluted ordinary share.
  • Net debt was $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.9x.
  • $250.0 million worth of stock repurchased in quarter two at an average price of $146 per share.
  • Board of Directors authorized expansion of $500 million to current share repurchase program, bringing the remaining total value of authorized share repurchases to $1 billion to be opportunistically deployed.
  • Amending full-year 2025 financial revenue guidance to a range of $7,850 - $8,150 million, an increase of $50 million at the midpoint from the prior full-year guidance range. Updating full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share* guidance to a range of $13.00 - $14.00. Adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, restructuring, foreign exchange, transaction-related / integration-related adjustments and their related taxation effect.

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organization powered by healthcare intelligence, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, “ICON made solid progress in quarter two despite the continuing challenges within the clinical development and macro-economic environments. ICON’s innovative solutions continue to resonate with customers, leading to strong progression in gross business wins in the quarter, which increased 11% sequentially over quarter one.

We are updating our full-year financial guidance and now expect full-year revenue to be in the range of $7,850 - $8,150 million, an increase of approximately 1% at the midpoint from our prior full-year revenue guidance range. Additionally, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.00 - $14.00, reflecting increased pass-through revenue expectations, alongside continued strong cost management across our business."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Gross business wins in the second quarter were $2,966 million and cancellations were $909 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,057 million and a book to bill of 1.02.

Revenue for the second quarter was $2,017.4 million. This represents a decrease of 4.8% on quarter two 2024 or a 5.6% decrease on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $183.0 million, resulting in $2.30 diluted earnings per share in quarter two 2025 compared to $1.76 diluted earnings per share in quarter two 2024, an increase of 30.7% year over year. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $259.5 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.26 compared to $3.75 per share for the second quarter 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $396.0 million or 19.6% of revenue, a decrease of 12.1% on quarter two 2024.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter two 2025 was 16.5%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $146.2 million. During the quarter $32.3 million was spent on capital expenditure. $250.0 million worth of stock was repurchased at an average price of $146 per share. Additionally, $7.4 million of Term Loan B payments were made during the quarter. At June 30, 2025, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $390.4 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $526.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $506.6 million at June 30, 2024. Net indebtedness as at June 30, 2025 was $3.0 billion.

Year to date 2025 Results

Gross business wins year to date were $5,647 million and cancellations were $1,568 million. This resulted in net business wins of $4,079 million and a book to bill of 1.01.

Revenue year to date was $4,018.7 million. This represents a year on year decrease of 4.6% or 4.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income year to date was $337.1 million, resulting in $4.20 diluted earnings per share. Year to date adjusted net income was $517.8 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.45 compared to $7.22 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $786.7 million or 19.6% of revenue, a year on year decrease of 12.0%.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income year to date was 16.5%.

Other Information

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring, transaction-related / integration-related adjustments and their related taxation effect. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold a conference call on July 24, 2025 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under “Investors”. This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

* Our full-year 2025 guidance adjusted diluted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organization powered by healthcare intelligence. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 39,900 employees in 95 locations in 55 countries as at June 30, 2025. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024
Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

2025

 

June 30,

2024

 

June 30,

2025

 

June 30,

2024

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,017,357

 

 

$

2,120,159

 

 

$

4,018,689

 

 

$

4,210,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

1,455,758

 

 

 

1,493,600

 

 

 

2,898,437

 

 

 

2,964,967

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

205,006

 

 

 

194,458

 

 

 

403,390

 

 

 

371,808

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

97,718

 

 

 

149,635

 

 

 

193,676

 

 

 

298,816

 

Transaction and integration related

 

6,717

 

 

 

6,820

 

 

 

12,121

 

 

 

13,811

 

Restructuring

 

42,950

 

 

 

45,789

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

 

45,789

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,808,149

 

 

 

1,890,302

 

 

 

3,589,920

 

 

 

3,695,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

209,208

 

 

 

229,857

 

 

 

428,769

 

 

 

515,354

 

Interest income

 

2,054

 

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

3,856

 

 

 

3,167

 

Interest expense

 

(50,151

)

 

 

(60,840

)

 

 

(97,760

)

 

 

(132,505

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax benefit / (expense)

 

161,111

 

 

 

170,254

 

 

 

334,865

 

 

 

386,016

 

Income tax benefit / (expense)

 

21,861

 

 

 

(23,344

)

 

 

2,258

 

 

 

(51,668

)

Net income

$

182,972

 

 

$

146,910

 

 

$

337,123

 

 

$

334,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per Ordinary Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.31

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

4.22

 

 

$

4.04

 

Diluted

$

2.30

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

4.20

 

 

$

4.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

79,245,448

 

 

 

82,738,765

 

 

 

79,899,091

 

 

 

82,658,984

 

Diluted

 

79,547,444

 

 

 

83,360,841

 

 

 

80,235,900

 

 

 

83,260,144

 

 
 
 
 

ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS AT JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
June 30,

2025

 

December 31,

2024

ASSETS

(in thousands)

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

390,396

 

 

$

538,785

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

1,367,255

 

 

 

1,401,989

 

Unbilled revenue

 

1,244,560

 

 

 

1,286,274

 

Other receivables

 

80,637

 

 

 

79,487

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

143,263

 

 

 

140,435

 

Income taxes receivable

 

83,292

 

 

 

83,523

 

Total current assets

$

3,309,403

 

 

$

3,530,493

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

377,979

 

 

 

382,879

 

Goodwill

 

9,092,410

 

 

 

9,051,410

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,443,096

 

 

 

3,559,792

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

140,352

 

 

 

147,602

 

Other receivables

 

85,032

 

 

 

72,796

 

Deferred tax asset

 

86,275

 

 

 

74,758

 

Investments in equity

 

67,743

 

 

 

57,948

 

Total Assets

$

16,602,290

 

 

$

16,877,678

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

94,503

 

 

$

173,025

 

Unearned revenue

 

1,514,442

 

 

 

1,614,758

 

Other liabilities

 

898,909

 

 

 

923,603

 

Income taxes payable

 

19,347

 

 

 

55,258

 

Current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes

 

29,762

 

 

 

29,762

 

Total current liabilities

$

2,556,963

 

 

$

2,796,406

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Non-current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes, net

 

3,384,488

 

 

 

3,396,398

 

Lease liabilities

 

132,713

 

 

 

140,085

 

Non-current other liabilities

 

97,057

 

 

 

83,470

 

Non-current income taxes payable

 

100,916

 

 

 

125,834

 

Deferred tax liability

 

775,066

 

 

 

812,486

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

$

7,047,203

 

 

$

7,354,679

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

77,772,130 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and

 

 

 

80,756,860 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024

 

6,390

 

 

 

6,586

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

7,054,324

 

 

 

7,020,231

 

Other undenominated capital

 

1,506

 

 

 

1,304

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(68,763

)

 

 

(229,929

)

Retained earnings

 

2,561,630

 

 

 

2,724,807

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

9,555,087

 

 

$

9,522,999

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,602,290

 

 

$

16,877,678

 

 
 
 
 

ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024
Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

2025

 

June 30,

2024

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

337,123

 

 

$

334,348

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

193,676

 

 

 

298,816

 

Impairment of operating right-of-use assets and related property, plant and equipment

 

5,573

 

 

 

12,559

 

Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets

 

18,977

 

 

 

19,367

 

Amortization of financing costs and debt discount

 

2,971

 

 

 

20,604

 

Stock compensation expense

 

27,610

 

 

 

28,145

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(46,095

)

 

 

(61,239

)

Unrealized foreign exchange movements

 

34,777

 

 

 

13,761

 

Other non-cash items

 

15,266

 

 

 

12,463

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

24,374

 

 

 

198,749

 

Unbilled revenue

 

36,040

 

 

 

(287,183

)

Unearned revenue

 

(122,306

)

 

 

(52,081

)

Other net assets and liabilities

 

(113,545

)

 

 

7,356

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

414,441

 

 

 

545,665

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(61,185

)

 

 

(63,440

)

Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired)

 

(2,537

)

 

 

(7,831

)

Movement of available for sale investments

 

 

 

 

1,954

 

Proceeds from investments in equity

 

561

 

 

 

1,373

 

Purchase of investments in equity

 

(12,330

)

 

 

(5,621

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(75,491

)

 

 

(73,565

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

 

New Notes issue costs

 

 

 

 

(11,679

)

Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities

 

50,000

 

 

 

2,192,480

 

Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities

 

(64,881

)

 

 

(2,537,882

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation

 

6,498

 

 

 

21,645

 

Share issue costs

 

(9

)

 

 

(14

)

Repurchase of ordinary shares

 

(500,000

)

 

 

 

Share repurchase costs

 

(300

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(508,692

)

 

 

(335,450

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate movements on cash

 

21,353

 

 

 

(8,199

)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(148,389

)

 

 

128,451

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

538,785

 

 

 

378,102

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

390,396

 

 

$

506,553

 

 
 
 
 

ICON plc
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024
Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

2025

 

June 30,

2024

 

June 30,

2025

 

June 30,

2024

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

182,972

 

 

$

146,910

 

 

$

337,123

 

 

$

334,348

 

Income tax (benefit) / expense

 

(21,861

)

 

 

23,344

 

 

 

(2,258

)

 

 

51,668

 

Net interest expense

 

48,097

 

 

 

59,603

 

 

 

93,904

 

 

 

129,338

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

97,718

 

 

 

149,635

 

 

 

193,676

 

 

 

298,816

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

15,433

 

 

 

14,964

 

 

 

27,727

 

 

 

28,145

 

Foreign currency losses/(gains), net (b)

 

24,015

 

 

 

3,340

 

 

 

42,110

 

 

 

(7,474

)

Restructuring (c)

 

42,950

 

 

 

45,789

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

 

45,789

 

Transaction and integration related costs (d)

 

6,717

 

 

 

6,820

 

 

 

12,121

 

 

 

13,811

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

396,041

 

 

$

450,405

 

 

$

786,699

 

 

$

894,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

182,972

 

 

$

146,910

 

 

$

337,123

 

 

$

334,348

 

Income tax (benefit) / expense

 

(21,861

)

 

 

23,344

 

 

 

(2,258

)

 

 

51,668

 

Amortization

 

59,057

 

 

 

116,489

 

 

 

118,003

 

 

 

232,987

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

15,433

 

 

 

14,964

 

 

 

27,727

 

 

 

28,145

 

Foreign currency losses/(gains), net (b)

 

24,015

 

 

 

3,340

 

 

 

42,110

 

 

 

(7,474

)

Restructuring (c)

 

42,950

 

 

 

45,789

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

 

45,789

 

Transaction and integration related costs (d)

 

6,717

 

 

 

6,820

 

 

 

12,121

 

 

 

13,811

 

Transaction-related financing costs (e)

 

1,506

 

 

 

16,697

 

 

 

2,971

 

 

 

20,604

 

Adjusted tax expense (f)

 

(51,280

)

 

 

(61,768

)

 

 

(102,315

)

 

 

(118,780

)

Adjusted net income

$

259,509

 

 

$

312,585

 

 

$

517,778

 

 

$

601,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding

 

79,547,444

 

 

 

83,360,841

 

 

 

80,235,900

 

 

 

83,260,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

$

3.26

 

 

$

3.75

 

 

$

6.45

 

 

$

7.22

 

(a)

Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of expense related to the company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes). 

(b)

Foreign currency losses/(gains), net relates to losses or gains that arise in connection with the revaluation, or settlement, of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities.  We exclude these losses and gains from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results. 

(c)

Restructuring relates to charges incurred in connection with the company's realignments of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the company. 

(d)

Transaction and integration related costs include expenses associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions. 

(e)

Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees.  We exclude these costs from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations. 

(f)

Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate. 

 
 

 


Contacts

Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000
Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
http://www.iconplc.com

