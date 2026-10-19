IBA launches NEPTIS® Perform Duo, one synthesizer module from tracer development to routine production

First new product from ORA, since IBA acquired ORA in December 2025

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium – October 19, 2026 7 a.m. – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, today announces it has unveiled NEPTIS® Perform Duo, a synthesizer that lets radiopharmaceutical producers develop new tracers and manufacture them on one module, on October 18 at the EANM'26 Congress in Vienna, Austria.

A radiopharmaceutical synthesizer is an automated system that combines a radioisotope with specific chemical compounds to produce a radiopharmaceutical for diagnostic imaging or therapeutic use. It plays a crucial role in radiopharmaceutical production by automating and precisely controlling the chemical processes required to transform a radioisotope into a safe, consistent and ready-to-use drug.

Developing a new PET imaging agent, known as a tracer, takes many trial runs. On most synthesizers, each run uses a new single-use kit. As a result, producers that both develop and manufacture tracers often rely on two separate systems.

NEPTIS® Perform Duo brings both steps onto one module. For development, it uses reusable components, reused more than 30 times in internal testing, which lowers consumable costs. For production, it runs the same single-use cassettes and chemistries as NEPTIS® Perform, including FDG, the most widely used PET tracer. Because the system stays the same, the process a team develops is the process it produces, with one qualification path.

It is the first new product from ORA, since IBA acquired ORA in December 2025. The launch reflects IBA's commitment to radiochemistry as it builds a fully integrated offering for radiopharmaceutical manufacturers. Designed for contract manufacturers, commercial radiopharmaceutical producers and radiopharmacy networks, the new module joins NEPTIS® Perform and NEPTIS® xSeed™ in the NEPTIS® range.

"Our customers increasingly develop the tracers they later manufacture, and they want to do both on the same platform," said Loïk-Maël Nys, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions. "NEPTIS® Perform Duo gives them a simpler and more economical way to take a new compound from first run to routine production. For the teams we work with, that helps bring new diagnostic options to patients sooner."

ORA brings 20 years of radiochemistry expertise, with NEPTIS® synthesizers installed at more than 600 sites in over 50 countries. Combined with IBA's four decades of experience in cyclotrons, the machines that produce medical isotopes, this gives radiopharmaceutical producers one partner from isotope production to dose-ready radiopharmaceutical.





About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.





CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

###

Attachment