Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market Size Set to Soar USD 358.74 Million by 2034

Thewas valued at US$ 187.03 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 358.74 million by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Download statistics of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-statistics/5249

Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market: Transforming Oncological Care

The hyperthermia cancer treatment market to rise US$ 210.54 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$ 283.09 million by 2030. The market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing investments in cancer research and the development of novel therapeutics. Hyperthermia, a therapy that increases the temperature of tumors to kill or damage cancer cells, is gaining traction to make traditional cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, more effective. It has been very effective, especially in treating such cancers that are considered recalcitrant to traditional treatment methods.

The increasing incidences of cancer worldwide and rising demand for non-invasive therapies are expected to boost market growth in the coming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of cancer is increasing across the globe. One in 5 people worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in 8 men and one in 11 women die from the disease. Furthermore, rising funding from the government and NGOs for clinical trials and establishing new cancer centers accelerates the development of novel treatments, contributing to market growth.

Major Trends in the Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

The incidence of cancer is constantly rising around the world, which is likely to boost the demand for hyperthermia cancer therapy. According to the WHO, in 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths. Lung, breast, and colorectal cancer are the most common types of cancer. Out of all patients with cancer diagnosis, around 2.5 million are diagnosed with lung cancer every year.

The WHO also states that the worldwide number of cancer cases will reach 35 million by 2050, up 77% annually. This rising burden highlights the need to develop efficient treatments. However, hyperthermia plays a key role in redefining traditional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy. By heating tumors or cancer tissues, hyperthermia helps chemotherapy work better to treat cancer.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Technological Developments

Continuous advancements in therapeutic approaches over time have greatly contributed to the increased utilization of hyperthermia treatment. Hyperthermia delivery has been greatly enhanced with new instruments such as the BSD-2000 series. BSD-2000 facilitates accurate heat delivery to solid tumors by applying radiofrequency (RF) energy, reducing the risk of damage to healthy tissue. It also increases the safety and effectiveness of the treatment and results in better patient recovery rates.

Implementing technologies like AI and ML in hyperthermia devices enhances the overall treatment efficacy. These technologies predict and recommend an appropriate treatment according to the patient’s data, making treatment processes more personalized and precise. These technological advancements will expand the application of hyperthermia therapy.

Rising Investment in Research & Development

With the rising burden of cancer worldwide, both public and private sectors are investing in cancer research programs to bring innovations in cancer treatments, creating immense opportunities in the hyperthermia cancer treatment market. National Cancer Institute (NCI) plays a crucial role in cancer research in the U.S., funding about USD 7.6 billion in 2023. The WHO's Global Strategy for Cancer Control also enlists hyperthermia treatment among the tremendously progressive treatments implemented in the worldwide battle against cancer.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Regional Insights

North America: Pioneering Innovation in Hyperthermia Cancer Treatments

North America dominated the market by capturing the largest share in 2023 due to its well-established healthcare industry. Moreover, the region, particularly the U.S., boasts the highest number of cancer research centers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several hyperthermia devices, highlighting the importance of these devices in cancer treatment. Additionally, the NCI spends billions of dollars every year on cancer research to innovate cancer treatments, including hyperthermia. The U.S. has a large number of cancer care facilities and institutions, which contribute to regional market expansion.

Analysis of Asia’s Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the market in the coming years. The rising burden of cancer led to a high demand for effective treatments. Moreover, increasing demand for non-invasive treatments further boosts regional market growth. Hyperthermia cancer treatment, being non-invasive, is gaining immense popularity in the region due to increased incidences of cancer. Rising government investments in advancing healthcare infrastructure create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

By device type, the microwave hyperthermia device segment dominated the market in 2023, as these devices are regarded as safe and effective for cancer treatment. Furthermore, these devices offer various heating techniques that can be used to treat tumors of different sizes.

By application, the breast cancer segment held the dominant share of the hyperthermia cancer treatment market in 2023. This is mainly due to the rise in the incidence of breast cancer worldwide. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and 670,000 died in 2022.

By end-user, the hospitals segment led the global market in 2023. This is mainly due to the easy availability of hyperthermia devices in hospitals. Moreover, hospitals boast qualified healthcare professionals, encouraging patients to receive treatments in this setting.

Competitive Landscape

Market competition is intensifying, with various players focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations. Key players operating in the market include, CION Cancer Clinics, Combat Medical Ltd., First Baptist Medical Center, Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., HCG Oncology, Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, Loyola Medicine, Novavida Integrative Medical Center, Pyrexar Medical, RanD Biotech SpA, Siteman Cancer Center, Sona Nanotech, Inc., Verthermia, and Zhongshan Hospital.

Sona Nanotech, Inc. continues to focus on hyperthermia cancer treatment, raising US$1.643 million in gross proceeds to advance its novel cancer therapy and for general corporate purposes.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, researchers in India developed a new heat-based cancer treatment that reduces chemotherapy doses, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects. The Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) in Mohali utilized ultra-small magnetic nanoparticles and a heat shock protein inhibitor for effective magnetic hyperthermia therapy.

In August 2024, the Hyperthermia Centre, China’s largest hyperthermia center, currently operates 13 hyperthermia devices and plans to expand to 20 by the end of 2024.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

· Alopecia Areata Market: In 2024, the global market for alopecia areata is valued at USD 3.32 billion. It is projected to reach USD 6.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

· Regenerative Medicine Market: The global regenerative medicine market is estimated at USD 20.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly to USD 139.70 billion by 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 21.4%.

· Antacids Market: Valued at USD 7.47 billion in 2024, the global antacids market is anticipated to expand to USD 10.33 billion by 2034, with a steady CAGR of 3.3%.

· Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market: The nerve repair and regeneration market size is forecasted at USD 10.25 billion in 2024, climbing to USD 11.5 billion in 2025 and further expanding to around USD 32.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 12.2% during the decade.

· Pharmaceutical Market: The global pharmaceutical market was estimated at USD 1,573.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 3,033.21 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 6.15% from 2024 to 2034.

· Electronics Health Records Market: The electronic health records (EHRs) market reached USD 27.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 41.87 billion by 2033, with a projected CAGR of 4.32% from 2024 to 2033.

· Healthcare Automation Market: The healthcare automation market was valued at USD 34.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 80.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.

· Healthcare and Medical Simulation Market: The healthcare and medical simulation market was estimated at USD 2.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 7.04 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2024 to 2034.

· Robotic Dentistry Market: The robotic dentistry market was estimated at USD 535 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2,585.94 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2034.

· Smart Ward Market: The smart ward market was estimated at USD 3.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 11.83 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Device Type

Microwave Hyperthermia Device

Ultrasound Hyperthermia Device

Infrared Hyperthermia Device

Short-wave Hyperthermia Device

By Application

Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Short Tissue Sarcoma

Head & Neck Tumor

Prostate Cancer

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Cancer Centers

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

View in-depth TOC of hyperthermia cancer treatment market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/hyperthermia-cancer-treatment-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5249

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

https://www.towardsdental.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com