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Humanetics Corporation Selected for Oral Presentation at 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium

June 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

Humanetics’ presentation will update on recent advancements in the development of BYOGRAYZ (BIO 300) as an oral prophylactic medical countermeasure.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel prophylactic medical countermeasures for warfighters, first responders, and others at risk of radiation exposure from nuclear incidents, industrial accidents, or cancer radiotherapy, today announced that Artur Serebrenik, the Company’s Director of Product Development, will give a presentation at the U.S. military’s premier scientific meeting, the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), taking place August 3-6, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida. The MHSRS focuses on the unique medical needs of the deployed warfighters and draws approximately 3,700 attendees annually.



The presentation, titled “Clinical Food Effect and Murine Efficacy Supporting BIO 300 Development as a Pre-Exposure Prophylactic Radiation Countermeasure”, provides an update on the development of BYOGRAYZ™ (BIO 300), an orally administered prophylactic medical countermeasure designed to prevent the harmful effects of radiation exposure in warfighters, with potential dual-use applications across multiple commercial indications. Data will be shared from recently completed Phase 1 clinical studies and from nonclinical efficacy studies supporting the program’s development. Humanetics is scheduled to present on August 5 during the 1PM breakout session titled “Ops in a Nuclear Environment: Ensuring Medical Readiness & Preparing for Complex Injuries.”

Information about the conference can be found at this link.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.


Contacts

Ronald J. Zenk
Humanetics Corporation
952-400-0400

Minnesota Events
Humanetics
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