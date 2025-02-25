Humanetics Corporation Chief Medical Officer Is Featured Guest at U.S. Industry, National Security, and Healthcare Forum

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing radioprotectant drugs for warfighters and patients with cancer and inflammatory lung diseases, today announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Rear Admiral Colin G. Chinn, MD, MHS, FACP (Ret.), will be a featured guest at a private industry, national security, and healthcare forum on February 27, 2025 in Naples, FL, entitled “Advancing America’s Future in Critical Industries.” Dr. Chinn will address “Breakthroughs in Radiation Protection for Military & Healthcare.”





About BIO 300

Humanetics is pioneering the development of BIO 300, a groundbreaking radioprotectant drug. This innovative medical countermeasure, which can be used in military and medical contexts, is designed to provide whole-body protection against radiation damage, setting it apart from other drug candidates.

BIO 300 has received considerable attention, funding, and research from the Department of Defense (DoD) for its potential to mitigate the harmful effects of radiation among warfighters and civilians in the event of a nuclear attack or radiological incident. The need for such a medical countermeasure has escalated significantly given current world events. Humanetics is currently working under a contract with DoD to approve BIO 300 for use under Emergency Use Authorization to provide prophylactic protection to warfighters across the globe.

BIO 300 is also indicated for use as a new class of drug to improve outcomes in cancer patients who received first-line radiotherapy with or without concurrent chemotherapy. These patients suffer myriad side effects that can reduce the efficacy of treatment or result in serious toxicities. BIO 300 selectively protects normal tissue but not cancer tumors, thereby improving therapeutic outcomes.

BIO 300 is currently undergoing Phase 2 clinical trials, marking a significant milestone in its development. The trials aim to evaluate its effectiveness in preventing normal tissue injury from cancer radiotherapy and reducing lung damage in COVID-19 long-haul patients (results recently announced). Administered as an oral liquid, BIO 300 has shown potential to minimize radiation damage in normal tissue without compromising the effectiveness of radiation therapy against the tumor. Positive results from the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy further bolster BIO 300 prospects, highlighting its safety and potential for positive clinical outcomes.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is an advanced clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on medical countermeasures, radiation modulators for oncology, and inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

