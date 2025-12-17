Humanetics Corporation Appoints Timothy E. Morris as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Morris will lead efforts to expand manufacturing capacity and business development

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics), an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy E. Morris as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Humanetics is a leading innovator in radiation medical countermeasure development, also pioneering novel approaches to normal tissue protection in oncology-related radiation therapy and mitigating the inflammatory response in pulmonary diseases. In his new capacity at Humanetics, Mr. Morris will oversee operational functions across chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and quality assurance, including manufacturing strategy and organizational scalability as the company advances multiple programs toward key regulatory milestones. Mr. Morris is also leading the efforts to expand business development activities as Humanetics prepares to file an EUA for BIO 300.

Mr. Morris has 36 years of professional finance and accounting experience, including 22 years as Chief Financial Officer with public biotechnology companies (HGEN, IOVA, ACRX, VVUS, QCOR). During his career, he has raised over $2 billion in equity and convertible securities for seven companies. During his tenure at Humanigen, Inc., Mr. Morris served as COO and CFO, where he was responsible for CMC activities as part of Operation Warp Speed and raised over $300 million, including the IPO in August 2020.

Prior to Humanigen, Mr. Morris was CFO at Lovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he oversaw an increase in market cap from $550 million to $4.2 billion (7x increase). In addition, he served as the financial lead for Lovance’s state-of-the-art $85 million cell therapy manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Morris has extensive deal experience with over 100 transactions that have a combined value over $5 billion. Mr. Morris has been part of executive teams that successfully secured approval for 3 NDAs and 1 MAA. He is a CPA (retired) and started his career from Chico State with Ernst & Young in Silicon Valley.

“We are excited to welcome Tim to our executive leadership team,” said Ronald J. Zenk, Chief Executive Officer of Humanetics. “He brings exceptional operational expertise at a time when our company is rapidly advancing its lead drug candidate toward regulatory approval. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our manufacturing and prepare for the next stage of growth and commercial revenues.”

“It is a privilege to join Humanetics during the critical phases of manufacturing scale-up and regulatory advancement,” said Mr. Morris. “Their commitment to materially impacting both civilian and military health fully aligns with my core values. I look forward to supporting operational excellence in all aspects within the organization.”

About Humanetics Corporation:

Humanetics is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on medical countermeasures to prevent harm caused by exposure to radiation, for protective use in cancer radiation therapy, and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of pulmonary inflammation. For more information, visit humaneticscorp.com.

Ronald J. Zenk

Humanetics Corporation

952-400-0400