Humacyte Innovative Research in Coronary Bypass and Vascular Regeneration to be Highlighted at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026

– Founder & CEO Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., to deliver invited talk on engineering the microenvironment to accelerate vascular regeneration.

– Two additional presentations to cover first-in-human Phase 2a study design and preclinical results for Humacyte’s investigational coronary tissue engineered vessel.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues at a commercial scale, announced today that the Company’s regenerative medicine technology will be highlighted in three presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026. The conference will be taking place from November 6–9th at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

AHA Scientific Sessions is one of the world’s largest gatherings of cardiovascular clinicians and scientists. Humacyte’s presentations include an invited talk by the company’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., and two presentations highlighting Humacyte’s investigational coronary tissue engineered vessel (CTEV), a small-diameter bioengineered vessel for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).

“AHA brings together the cardiac surgeons and cardiologists who will ultimately decide whether an off-the-shelf conduit belongs in bypass surgery, and we are excited for them to see our preclinical data and our study design firsthand,” said Dr. Niklason. “Our approach is built on the idea that the body can repopulate an engineered vessel with a patient’s own cells. With the CTEV, we are taking the next step toward bringing bioengineered vascular technology to coronary bypass surgery through the first U.S. clinical trial of a bioengineered CABG conduit.”

Presentation details:

Invited Talk

Title : Engineering the Microenvironment to Accelerate Vascular Regeneration

: Engineering the Microenvironment to Accelerate Vascular Regeneration Presenter : Laura E. Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Humacyte, Inc.

: Laura E. Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Humacyte, Inc. Date and time : Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10:15 AM CT

: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10:15 AM CT Location: North Hall, Level 3, McCormick Place, Chicago

Clinical Study Design

Title : First-in-Human Phase 2a Study Design of a Bioengineered Human Coronary Artery for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

: First-in-Human Phase 2a Study Design of a Bioengineered Human Coronary Artery for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Presenters : John Alexander, M.D., M.H.S., Professor of Medicine/Cardiology, Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University and Alan Kypson, M.D., Cardiothoracic Surgeon, UNC Rex Hospital

: John Alexander, M.D., M.H.S., Professor of Medicine/Cardiology, Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University and Alan Kypson, M.D., Cardiothoracic Surgeon, UNC Rex Hospital Date and time : Saturday, November 7, 2026, 3:57 PM CT

: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 3:57 PM CT Session/Location: Science and Technology Hall, Level 3, Clinical Science Zone 1, McCormick Place, Chicago

Preclinical CABG Results

Title : Evaluation of Tissue Engineered Human Vessels in Porcine and Ovine Models of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

: Evaluation of Tissue Engineered Human Vessels in Porcine and Ovine Models of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Presenter : Robert Kirkton, Ph.D., Executive Director of New Product and Process Development, Humacyte, Inc.

: Robert Kirkton, Ph.D., Executive Director of New Product and Process Development, Humacyte, Inc. Date and time : Sunday, November 8, 2026, 9:15 AM CT

: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 9:15 AM CT Session/Location: Science and Technology Hall, Level 3, Clinical Science Zone 2, McCormick Place, Chicago

The CTEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication was approved by the FDA in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com .

For uses other than the FDA approval in the extremity vascular trauma indication, the ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our plans and ability to commercialize Symvess and, if approved by regulatory authorities, our product candidates, successfully and on our anticipated timelines; the degree of market acceptance of and the availability of third-party coverage and reimbursement for Symvess and, if approved by regulatory authorities, our product candidates; our ability to manufacture Symvess and, if approved by regulatory authorities, our product candidates in sufficient quantities to satisfy our clinical trial and commercial needs; the anticipated benefits of our ATEVs relative to existing alternatives; our plans and ability to execute product development, process development and preclinical development efforts successfully and on our anticipated timelines; our ability to design, initiate and successfully complete clinical trials and other studies for our product candidates and our plans and expectations regarding our ongoing or planned clinical trials; the anticipated characteristics and performance of our ATEVs; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business; our ability to execute and achieve the expected benefits of our cost-saving measures and whether our efforts will result in further actions or additional asset impairment charges that adversely affect our business; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings, acceptances and approvals. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Humacyte may be adversely affected by other economic, business, competitive and/or reputational factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the header “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each filed by Humacyte with the SEC, and in future SEC filings. Most of these factors are outside of Humacyte’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by law, we have no current intention of updating any of the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Humacyte Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1-617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

investors@humacyte.com