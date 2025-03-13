Hospi Corporation and BetterRX partner to help hospices provide symptom relief for their patients without delay and reduce medication costs by 37%

An emerging medical device company and a pharmacy technology company announce a collaboration to help hospice patients.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospi Corporation (maker of the Macy Catheter ) and BetterRX are announcing a formal collaboration to help hospices provide faster symptom relief for their patients at a much lower cost.

Macy Catheter & BetterRX empower hospices to provide fast symptom relief at 37% lower cost– even during drug shortages.

Hospi’s Macy Catheter allows hospices to substitute expensive medication formulations with readily available and lower cost alternatives. BetterRX’s real-time hospice pharmacy technology platform streamlines medication ordering, optimizes costs, and improves patient care. Working together, Hospi and BetterRX empower hospices to provide rapid symptom management even in the face of challenges related to drug availability and cost.

Reducing Costs and Mitigating Drug Shortages

Hospice agencies are contending with both cost pressures and frequent medication shortages– especially for injectable formulations. It is also becoming increasingly difficult for some hospices to secure infusion providers.

BetterRX and Hospi have compiled drug substitution recommendations that, when implemented, can reduce medication costs by 50%. (In inpatient units, savings can be greater.) When accounting for the cost of the Macy Catheter–which is usually needed to enable the substitution–total savings exceed 37%.

The Macy Catheter enables nurses to use a wide variety of readily available oral formulations to provide symptom relief within a single, short visit. This versatility allows hospices to avoid adverse outcomes related to medication shortages.

Together, BetterRX and the Macy Catheter empower hospices to both optimize medication expenditures and ensure uninterrupted symptom relief for their patients.

Enhancing Rural Care

Collaboration between BetterRX and Hospi is expected to be particularly impactful for rural hospices, where access to medications and specialized services can be limited.

BetterRX’s efficient pharmacy management ensures timely and cost-effective delivery of available medications. The Macy Catheter provides a dependable alternative to intravenous (IV), subcutaneous (SubQ), sublingual, and transdermal administration. When a patient has access to the Macy Catheter, specially compounded medications are not necessary.

The Macy Catheter is well-suited for at-home care; LPNs/LVNs and loved ones can use it to safely and easily administer medications because it is non-sterile and mitigates risk of infection. The collaboration between Hospi and BetterRX reduces the need for costly hospital or inpatient unit visits by enabling more patients to remain comfortably in the home.

Together, Hospi and BetterRX eliminate the lengthy delays that are usually associated with providing symptom relief to patients in rural areas.

Improving Quality of Life

This collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to ensuring that patients receive the care they need in a way that honors their wishes.

“We believe that flexibility in medication administration is key to improving quality of life for hospice patients,” said Steve Ferguson, SVP of Sales at Hospi Corporation. “Together, we’re breaking down barriers to care, ensuring that patients receive the relief they need, when they need it, without added stress or discomfort.”

“Our goal is to empower hospices to provide timely, effective symptom relief– regardless of location or drug availability challenges,” said Sara Nigro, VP of Partnerships of BetterRX.

BetterRX and Hospi Corporation are committed to providing hospices with the tools and support they need to do what they do best—bring comfort and peace to patients and their families during a profoundly meaningful time.

About Hospi Corporation & the Macy Catheter

Hospi Corporation innovates practical medical devices that enhance patient comfort and well-being, ease caregiver burden, and reduce cost.

Hospi Corporation’s flagship product is the Macy Catheter, which provides dignified and painless access to the rectal route for medication and fluid administration. The Macy Catheter helps nurses use oral medications already at the bedside to provide complex symptom relief within a single, short visit. The FDA-cleared device provides an effective alternative to intravenous (IV), subcutaneous (SubQ), sublingual, and transdermal delivery.

To learn about the Macy Catheter or to incorporate it into practice at your hospice, please visit MacyCatheter.com.

About BetterRX

BetterRX is a technology-first hospice pharmacy solution designed to support care teams and ensure patients receive the right medications without delays, complications, or stress. Trusted by hospices nationwide, BetterRX simplifies medication management, reduces service failures, and helps nurses reclaim 5-7 hours per week to focus on patient care.

Hospices praise BetterRX for its exceptional support, which includes 24/7 access to expert pharmacists and a dedicated Client Success team committed to going above and beyond. Unlike traditional PBMs, BetterRX prioritizes people over profits, providing proactive service, cost transparency, and seamless EMR integration. Real-time pricing insights and cost-management tools help hospices stay within budget while maintaining exceptional care.

Through its trusted Pharmacy Alliance, BetterRX ensures reliable medication access, empowering hospices to deliver better care with confidence.

For more information, visit BetterRX.com.

