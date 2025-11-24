Hollister Incorporated Drives Major Policy Change to Expand Access to Closed System Intermittent Catheters for People with Spinal Cord Injuries

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, a global leader in healthcare products and services, proudly announces a groundbreaking policy shift benefiting thousands of Medicare beneficiaries living with spinal cord injuries (SCI). In a landmark victory for patient advocacy, the Durable Medical Equipment Medicare Administrative Contractor's (DME MACs) have agreed to expand access to closed system intermittent catheters—critical medical devices proven to help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and protect patient health.

A Milestone in Healthcare Equity and Patient Empowerment

Hollister's sustained advocacy challenged these barriers head-on. For over fifty years, restrictive policy forced people with SCI covered by Medicare to suffer multiple UTIs before qualifying for closed system intermittent catheters. Most users endured two or more infections within a year before accessing devices specifically designed to prevent such outcomes—a requirement that left countless vulnerable patients at risk. By championing change, Hollister made the case for prevention and dignity, not just treatment.

"Expanding access to closed system intermittent catheters is more than a policy victory— it's a powerful step forward in fulfilling our mission to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use our products and services. This change reflects our unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference for our customers," said President and CEO, Abinash Nayak.

Relentless Advocacy Yields Results

Three years ago, under the strategic leadership of Casey Haan, Senior Director of Market Access and Government Affairs, the Hollister team launched a comprehensive campaign to eliminate this long-standing barrier. Through expert policy strategy and tireless commitment, Hollister worked closely with the DME MACs to influence change resulting in updated coverage criteria—ensuring more equitable access for those most in need.

What's Changing

Effective January 1, 2026, any Medicare beneficiary diagnosed with a spinal cord injury at any level will now qualify for a closed system intermittent catheter.

This update eliminates decades-old restrictions, opening access to advanced care for one of the most vulnerable groups of catheter users.

Transforming Lives – Today and Tomorrow

For patients, this policy change means easier, timely access to medical devices that support better health, greater independence, and a higher quality of life. For healthcare professionals, it streamlines prescribing and paperwork, making it simpler to deliver the best possible care.

"This historical transformation represents a significant step forward in Continence Care and patient advocacy, allowing for the clinician and patient to make the best product choice to meet their individual and specific needs," said Casey Haan.

Looking Ahead: Commitment to Innovation and Advocacy

This policy change stands as a testament to Hollister's enduring commitment to patient advocacy, innovation, and its mission to empower those who rely on its products. Hollister remains dedicated to driving positive change that enhances lives, advances healthcare equity, and sets new standards for compassionate care.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is a global MedTech company with a 100+ year history deeply rooted in our Mission of making life more rewarding and dignified for those who use our products and services.

A pioneer in advancing Ostomy, Continence Care, and Critical Care products and solutions, we are proud of our global impact: over 5,000 Associates in 24 countries manufacturing products on three continents, serving customers in nearly 80 countries. And growing.

Hollister is an independent, employee-owned company and wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. For more information about Hollister, please visit https://www.hollister.com/. Follow @Hollister-Incorporated on.

