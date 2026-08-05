HLS Therapeutics Provides Update on NILEMDO™ Market Access

Reimbursement secured with the largest private payers in Canada, estimated to represent approximately 80% of privately insured Canadians

Canada's Drug Agency issues final recommendation, with its expert committee voting unanimously to recommend reimbursement of NILEMDO™ by public drug plans

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease, announces positive developments in both private and public reimbursement coverage for NILEMDO™ (bempedoic acid) in Canada.

Private Payer Coverage



HLS has now secured reimbursement for NILEMDO with the largest private payers in Canada, representing approximately 80% of privately insured Canadians, the vast majority of whom can now access NILEMDO as a full benefit without restrictions. Several of these agreements are already in effect, with the remainder taking effect during the third quarter of 2026.

Public Reimbursement



On the public side, Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has finalized its reimbursement recommendation for NILEMDO. The Canadian Drug Expert Committee voted unanimously to recommend that NILEMDO be reimbursed by participating public drug plans. This recommendation opens the window for HLS to begin negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) toward product listing agreements. HLS intends to commence those negotiations later this year, keeping it on track for initial provincial listings in the first half of 2027. A link to the CDA-AMC report can be found here: Bempedoic Acid (NILEMDO)

"We are pleased with our progress on securing market access for NILEMDO," said Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer at HLS. "For the many Canadians who are not reaching their LDL cholesterol targets on statins, whether due to intolerance or inadequate response, NILEMDO provides physicians and patients with a much-needed oral treatment option. Broad private coverage without restrictions, together with a clear pathway toward public reimbursement, means more Canadian patients will be able to access this medicine to help manage their cardiovascular risk."

ABOUT NILEMDO



NILEMDO is indicated to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol ("LDL-C") and the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults who require additional LDL-C lowering due to an inability to reach target levels with currently available therapies or due to statin intolerance. HLS in-licensed the exclusive rights to NILEMDO and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe combination) for the Canadian market from Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.



Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION



This release includes forward-looking statements regarding HLS and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of HLS's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements with respect to HLS's pursuit of additional product and pipeline opportunities in certain therapeutic markets, statements regarding growth opportunities, expectations regarding financial performance, and the NCIB and ASPP. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting HLS, including risks relating to the specialty pharmaceutical industry, risks related to the regulatory approval process, economic factors and many other factors beyond the control of HLS. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause HLS's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this release can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2026, and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 14, 2026, both of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and HLS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.