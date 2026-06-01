Hiteck’s Aponermin for Injection Showcases Preliminary Clinical Data at ASCO 2026

Chicago, Illinois – The 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting is currently underway at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. As part of the five-day global conference, Wuhan Hiteck Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Hiteck) is set to showcase preliminary findings from the first investigator-initiated trial of its lead asset, Aponermin for Injection (brand name: SunHiTrail®), during the upcoming poster session.

The study, entitled "A Multicenter, Single-arm Exploratory Clinical Study on the Efficacy and Safety of Aponermin for Injection in the Treatment of Advanced Chondrosarcoma" (ChiCTR2500104488), is among the first to evaluate this novel agent in patients with advanced chondrosarcoma. Session Information Temporary Abstract Submission ID: 549736 Abstract Number for Publication: 11532 Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety of DR4/DR5 agonist Aponermin monotherapy in advanced chondrosarcoma:Preliminary report from a prospective, multicenter study. First Author: Mengxiong Sun, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, China Presenter: Zhuqing Liu, Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, China Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Sarcoma Poster Board: 322 Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT Aponermin for Injection is a circularly permuted endogenous human tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL). It activates the exogenous apoptosis pathway by binding to death receptor 4 (DR4) and/or death receptor 5 (DR5) on tumor cell membranes, triggering a cascade reaction of intracellular cysteine-aspartic proteases (Caspases) and inducing p53-independent apoptosis. ASCO’s Annual Meeting is recognized globally as the largest and most influential oncology conference. The inclusion of Aponermin-related data in this year’s program reflects growing international recognition of the therapeutic potential of death receptor agonists in chondrosarcoma treatment. Hiteck plans to accelerate the development of related pivotal clinical studies, aiming to bring safe, effective, and innovative treatment options to patients with bone tumors as soon as possible. Wuhan Hiteck Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed biopharmaceutical company (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 300683) dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative biologics and small-molecule therapeutics. The company focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs for neurological disorders and oncology. Guided by its mission of "Innovating for life," Hiteck is dedicated to advancing innovative therapies that address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes. Looking ahead, Hiteck will continue to expand its capabilities across biologics, small-molecule therapeutics, and in vitro diagnostics, driven by sustained innovation and a patient-centered approach, with the goal of building a leading innovative pharmaceutical group in China. The full abstract is presented below: Efficacy and safety of DR4/DR5 agonist aponermin monotherapy in advanced chondrosarcoma:Preliminary report from a prospective, multicenter study Mengxiong Sun, Chongren Wang, YaFei Jiang, Zhuqing Liu, Haoran Mu, Yu Lv, Wei Sun，Yingqi Hua，Department of Orthopaedic Oncology, Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, China Lu Xie, Musculoskeletal Tumor Center, Peking University People’s Hospital, Beijing, China Jie Xu, Peking University Third Hospital, Beijing, China Peng Zhang, Department of Bone and Soft Tissue, the Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China Binghao Li，Department of Orthopaedics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, China Fei Li，Department of Orthopaedics, Second Hospital of Shanxi Medical University, Taiyuan, China Background: Reported median progression-free survival (mPFS) of Chondrosarcoma is less than 4 months for patients receiving first-line systemic therapy. Aponermin, a recombinant circularly permuted human Tumor Necrosis Factor-Related Apoptosis-Inducing Ligand (TRAIL), induces tumor cell apoptosis by activating the extrinsic apoptotic pathway. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of Aponermin in patients with advanced chondrosarcoma. Methods: This prospective, multicenter, single-arm study (Registration No:ChiCTR2500104488) was approved by an independent ethics committee. The planned enrollment was 32 patients aged 18-75 years with histologically confirmed advanced chondrosarcoma, documented evidence of disease progression within 6 months prior to enrollment, ECOG performance status ≤2, and measurable disease per RECIST 1.1. Patients received intravenous Aponermin 10 mg/kg (days 1-5, every 14 days as one cycle) until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or investigator's decision to discontinue. The primary endpoint was objective response rate (ORR). Secondary endpoints included 4-month PFS rate, disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS), and safety. Results: As of January 23, 2026, 21 patients were enrolled and treated. Median age was 51 years (range:26-70), with a median of 2 prior surgeries (range:1-6). Eight patients had received prior drug therapy. Histopathological subtypes included:conventional grade 1, 19% (4/21); conventional grade 2, 47.6% (10/21); conventional grade 3, 4.8% (1/21); mesenchymal, 9.5% (2/21); and one case each (4.8%) of myxoid, dedifferentiated, clear cell, and unknown subtype. Twenty patients were evaluable for efficacy. Median treatment duration was 3.6 months (range:0.5-14.0), with 4 patients still on treatment. Although no objective responses were observed，80.0% (16/20) of DCR was achieved. Median PFS was 4.2 months (95% CI:2.9-5.5), and the 4-month PFS rate was 57.9%. Median OS was not reached. Notably, Among patients achieving DCR, 50% maintained clinical benefit for over 4 months, including one patient with conventional grade 3 chondrosarcoma with SD lasting 7.4 months, two patients with conventional grade 2 with SD exceeding 10.0 months, and one patient with clear cell subtype with SD lasting 14 months. Aponermin demonstrated a favorable safety profile. Treatment-related adverse events occurred in approximately 9.5% (2/21) of patients, including one case (4.8%) of grade 1 allergic reaction and one case (4.8%) of hand-foot syndrome, both alleviated with symptomatic treatment. Conclusions: Aponermin monotherapy demonstrated promising disease control and a favorable safety and tolerability profile in advanced chondrosarcoma. Given the limited sample size and ongoing enrollment, final efficacy and safety assessments await study completion.