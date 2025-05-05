Hims & Hers Appoints Global Operations Expert and Amazon Veteran as Chief Operations Officer

Bringing nearly 20 years of global experience at Amazon, Nader Kabbani is joining the executive leadership team to help the company further innovate on the delivery of affordable, seamless personalized care in the U.S. and globally.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced the appointment of Nader Kabbani as Chief Operations Officer.1 A seasoned executive known for scaling trusted consumer and healthcare logistics businesses, Kabbani will oversee operations as the company expands access to personalized care for millions more individuals.

Kabbani brings more than two decades of experience building global operational infrastructure at some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands. In his nearly 20 years at Amazon, he led the acquisition of PillPack and the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, and built the operational backbone for flagship offerings, including Amazon Logistics, Amazon Flex, Amazon Kindle, Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon Music, and Prime Video services. He also led Amazon’s global COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force responsible for vaccinating over one million employees, contractors, drivers, and their families. Additionally, Nader held executive leadership roles at Flexport and Symbotic, bringing innovative transportation and logistics expertise and large-scale AI robotics to global retail companies.

“Nader’s experience scaling operations at the highest level makes him uniquely qualified to help us build the future of healthcare,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and founder of Hims & Hers. “As demand continues to grow, Nader will play a central role in ensuring our global operations deliver a new and innovative healthcare experience – one that opens up access to affordable, seamless personalized care at scale.”

“Hims & Hers is already reaching more people with personalized care than any other platform in the industry, and this is just the beginning,” said Kabbani. “What excites me the most is the chance to help grow an infrastructure that scales access to fast, reliable, high-quality care, and to be part of a team redefining what healthcare looks like for the modern consumer.”

Hims & Hers is building a model of health and wellness that centers around the consumer through personalized care. Through innovations across technology, infrastructure, and services, the company is advancing the level of personalized care accessible to its growing number of subscribers. Hims & Hers continues to strengthen its leadership, infrastructure, and platform to deliver access to the quality of holistic care every individual deserves.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

___________________________ 1 Starting May 19, 2025.

