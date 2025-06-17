Hera Biotech Acquires HeraFem, Advances Platform With 91% Sensitivity Point-of-care Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hera Biotech, the leader in definitive, non-invasive women’s health detection and staging for endometriosis, announced today its acquisition of HeraFem®, a point-of-care cervical cancer diagnostic device developed by Hera Diagnostics. This strategic move expands Hera Biotech’s platform beyond endometriosis, enhancing global reach and accelerating patient access to more accurate, lab-independent detection tools for one of the world’s most preventable deadly cancers.

Redefining the Cervical Cancer Journey

Cervical cancer causes approximately 350,000 global annual deaths, with 94% occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Despite decades of progress in women’s health screening, key gaps in cervical cancer detection remain. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, single Pap test sensitivity ranges from 55% to 80% for detecting high-grade lesions—a variability that leads to missed diagnoses, delayed treatment, and unnecessary interventions.

In the U.S., cervical cancer drives $2.8B in annual costs—fueled by diagnostic delays and outdated screening methods.

HeraFem enables immediate, same-visit diagnosis, removing real-world limitations of cold chain sample transport, variable pathology, delayed detection, follow-up visits, body mass index, and other sampling constraints to enable faster, more precise care. By combining electrical and optical spectroscopy with AI algorithms, the device achieves 91% sensitivity for detecting cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 2 (CIN2+) lesions and above, setting a new benchmark for cervical cancer identification. HeraFem replaces the outdated, invasive multi-step process with real-time certainty. Unlike traditional methods, HeraFem requires no sample collection—eliminating pain, cramping, spotting, and the anxiety of waiting for results.

See How HeraFem Works - Animation

HeraFem’s AI sharpens with every scan—improving accuracy and strengthening earlier, more precise insights and clinical confidence.

“For too long, time-consuming, imprecise testing methods have shaped women’s health,” said Somer Baburek, CEO of Hera Biotech. “Even in the U.S., over 10 million women live in healthcare deserts—proof that reliable access to accurate cervical cancer testing isn’t just a global issue, it’s systemic. HeraFem eliminates location barriers, reduces misdiagnoses, and delivers the clarity women deserve—from rural Mississippi to remote Guatemala and beyond—with scientific precision and diagnostic equity.”

Global Growth in Motion

As the $12 billion market shifts to precise, point-of-care solutions, Hera is broadening distribution to faster, more accurate testing in high-need regions.

“HeraFem closes persistent gaps in cervical cancer detection—speed, sensitivity, access, and patient experience,” said Teo Tijerina, CEO of Hera Diagnostics. “Integrated into Hera Biotech’s platform, it scales fast, precise, affordable care—cementing HeraFem as a cornerstone in tackling one of the toughest challenges in women’s health.”

With secured distribution partners and pre-orders across Central and South America—and U.S. regulatory pathways underway—Hera Biotech is scaling commercialization across key global markets. The company is currently raising a bridge round to accelerate commercial scale.

About Hera Biotech

Hera Biotech is a commercial-stage company redefining non-invasive diagnostics in women’s health with clinically validated tools engineered for scalability. Its platform includes MetriDx™, the first non-surgical test for definitive endometriosis diagnosis and staging, and HeraFem, a next-generation cervical cancer device delivering 91% sensitivity in a single visit. Using proprietary tissue-based assays that detect disease at the source, Hera provides clinicians with lab-quality accuracy at the point of care—enabling faster answers, better outcomes, and worldwide availability.

herabiotech.com

About Hera Diagnostics

Hera Diagnostics is building a world without healthcare borders—where life-saving diagnostics reach every woman, everywhere. Its flagship device, HeraFem, provides immediate, high-accuracy cervical cancer detection without labs, delays, or invasive sampling. Designed for scale, Hera’s platform transforms patient experience and powers earlier intervention.

hera-diagnostics.com

