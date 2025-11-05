Henry Schein Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Raises Full Year Non-GAAP EPS Guidance

Q3 2025 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.78 GAAP diluted EPS in Q3 2024, and Q3 2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.22 non-GAAP diluted EPS in Q3 2024

Raises 2025 guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to $4.88 to $4.96 and sales growth to 3-4% to reflect third quarter results

Announces value creation initiatives expected to deliver over $200 million of operating income improvement over the next few years

Agreement reached to provide KKR the right to increase its HSIC stock ownership up to 19.9%

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025.

“We are pleased with our financial results for the third quarter, with sales growth accelerating in each of our reportable segments including solid market share gains in our distribution businesses as we are once again focused on driving growth now that the cyber incident is fully behind us. This strong sales performance was a key driver of the underlying improvement in our operating income,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our successful execution of the BOLD+1 strategy, including the financial performance of our investments in high-growth, high-margin businesses, set the foundation for strong future growth.”

“With continued input from KKR, we have made good progress on advancing the value creation initiatives we announced last quarter. Based on our first phase of work, we believe we have the opportunity to deliver over $200 million of improvements to operating income over the next few years,” Mr. Bergman said. “In addition, our board has approved an amendment to the Strategic Partnership Agreement giving KKR the right to increase its HSIC stock ownership up to 19.9%.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net sales for the quarter were $3.3 billion. As-reported total net sales increased 5.2% compared with the third quarter of 2024 and reflects 3.3% internal sales growth, 0.7% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 1.2% increase resulting from foreign currency exchange. Third-quarter sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A 1 .

for the quarter were $3.3 billion. As-reported total net sales increased 5.2% compared with the third quarter of 2024 and reflects 3.3% internal sales growth, 0.7% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 1.2% increase resulting from foreign currency exchange. Third-quarter sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A . Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales for the quarter increased 4.8%, and by 3.7% in constant currencies compared with the third quarter of 2024. The main components are: Global Dental Distribution merchandise sales for the quarter increased 4.6%, and by 2.9% in constant currencies, compared with the third quarter of 2024, reflecting relatively consistent sales growth in local currencies across U.S. and international businesses. Global Dental Distribution equipment sales for the quarter increased 5.5%, and by 3.4% in constant currencies, compared with the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong growth in Germany, as well as growth in the U.S. Global Medical Distribution sales for the quarter increased 4.7%, and by 4.6% in constant currencies, compared with the third quarter of 2024, reflecting good underlying growth in medical products, pharmaceuticals, and the Home Solutions business. Global Value-added Services sales for the quarter increased 3.3%, and by 2.9% in constant currencies, compared with the third quarter of 2024, with sales growth driven by consulting services.

for the quarter increased 4.8%, and by 3.7% in constant currencies compared with the third quarter of 2024. The main components are: Global Specialty Products sales for the quarter increased 5.9%, and by 3.9% in constant currencies, compared with the third quarter of 2024, reflecting strong overall dental implant and endodontics sales growth.

for the quarter increased 5.9%, and by 3.9% in constant currencies, compared with the third quarter of 2024, reflecting strong overall dental implant and endodontics sales growth. Global Technology sales for the quarter increased 9.7%, and by 9.0% in constant currencies, compared with the third quarter of 2024, reflecting accelerated adoption of cloud-based software and sales growth from recently launched revenue cycle management solutions.

GAAP net income 2 for the quarter was $101 million, or $0.84 per diluted share 4 , and compares with third-quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $99 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

for the quarter was $101 million, or $0.84 per diluted share , and compares with third-quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $99 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income 2 for the quarter was $167 million, or $1.38 per diluted share 4 , and compares with third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income of $155 million, or $1.22 per diluted share.

for the quarter was $167 million, or $1.38 per diluted share , and compares with third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income of $155 million, or $1.22 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the quarter was $295 million, and compares with third-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $268 million.

for the quarter was $295 million, and compares with third-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $268 million. The third quarter of 2025 includes a remeasurement gain which is $9 million more than the remeasurement gain recognized in the third quarter of 2024.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total net sales for the first nine months of 2025 were $9.7 billion. As-reported total net sales increased 2.8% compared with the first nine months of 2024 and reflects 1.8% internal sales growth, 0.9% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 0.1% increase resulting from foreign currency exchange. Sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A 1 .

for the first nine months of 2025 were $9.7 billion. As-reported total net sales increased 2.8% compared with the first nine months of 2024 and reflects 1.8% internal sales growth, 0.9% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 0.1% increase resulting from foreign currency exchange. Sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A . GAAP net income 2 for the first nine months of 2025 was $297 million, or $2.42 per diluted share 4 , and compares with the first nine months of 2024 GAAP net income of $296 million, or $2.30 per diluted share.

for the first nine months of 2025 was $297 million, or $2.42 per diluted share , and compares with the first nine months of 2024 GAAP net income of $296 million, or $2.30 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income 2 for the first nine months of 2025 was $445 million, or $3.63 per diluted share 4 , and compares with the first nine months of 2024 non-GAAP net income of $456 million, or $3.55 per diluted share.

for the first nine months of 2025 was $445 million, or $3.63 per diluted share , and compares with the first nine months of 2024 non-GAAP net income of $456 million, or $3.55 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the first nine months of 2025 was $810 million and compares with first nine months of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $791 million.

Share Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $68.62 per share for a total of $229 million.

This included approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock to complete its previously announced Accelerated Stock Repurchase plan (ASR) at an average price of $71.60 per share, for a total of $26.4 million. In addition, the Company repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of common stock at an average price of $68.25 per share, for a total of $202.5 million. The net impact of share repurchases made in the quarter was not material.

At the end of the third quarter, Henry Schein had $980 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases.

Amendment to Strategic Partnership Agreement

The Company is also announcing today that its Board has approved an amendment to the Strategic Partnership Agreement giving KKR the right to increase its ownership in HSIC stock up to 19.9% through purchases in the open market.

2025 Financial Guidance

Henry Schein today raised its financial guidance for 2025. Guidance is for current continuing operations as well as acquisitions that have closed and does not include the impact of restructuring expenses, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, the insurance claim recovery associated with the cybersecurity incident, changes in contingent consideration, costs associated with shareholder advisory matters and select value creation consulting costs, and litigation settlements. This guidance also assumes that foreign currency exchange rates will remain generally consistent with current levels, that the effects of tariffs can be mitigated, and includes remeasurement gains related to the purchase of controlling interests of previously held non-controlling equity investments, consistent with the Company’s business strategy.

2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. is raised to $4.88 to $4.96, previously $4.80 to $4.94, reflecting year-over-year growth of 3% to 5%.

2025 total sales growth is raised to be approximately 3% to 4% over 2024, previously 2% to 4% total sales growth.

2025 Adjusted EBITDA3 growth is expected to increase mid-single digits compared with 2024, and remains unchanged.

Adjustments to 2025 GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS

The Company is providing guidance for 2025 diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis and for 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, as noted above. The Company is not providing a reconciliation of its 2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to its projected 2025 diluted EPS prepared on a GAAP basis, or its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income prepared on a GAAP basis. This is because the Company is unable to provide without unreasonable effort an estimate of restructuring costs related to an ongoing initiative to drive operating efficiencies, including the corresponding tax effect, which will be included in the Company’s 2025 diluted EPS and net income, prepared on a GAAP basis. The inability to provide this reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, magnitude, financial impact and timing of related costs.

Management does not believe these items are representative of the Company’s underlying business performance. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Third-Quarter 2025 Conference Call Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2025 financial results today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individual investors are invited to listen to the conference call through Henry Schein’s website by visiting https://investor.henryschein.com/webcasts. In addition, a replay will be available beginning shortly after the call has ended for a period of one week.

The Company will be posting slides that provide a summary of its third-quarter 2025 financial results on its website at https://www.henryschein.com/us-en/Corporate/investor-presentations.aspx.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our main distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.7 billion in 2024, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.2 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In accordance with the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we provide the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. All forward-looking statements made by us are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These statements include total sales growth, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and are generally identified by the use of such terms as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “anticipate,” “to be,” “to make” or other comparable terms. A fuller discussion of our operations, financial condition and status of litigation matters, including factors that may affect our business and future prospects, is contained in documents we have filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and will be contained in all subsequent periodic filings we make with the SEC. These documents identify in detail important risk factors that could cause our actual performance to differ materially from current expectations.

Risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current and historical results include, but are not limited to: our dependence on third parties for the manufacture and supply of our products and where we manufacture products, our dependence on third parties for raw materials or purchased components; risks relating to the achievement of our strategic growth objectives, including anticipated results of restructuring and value creation initiatives; risks related to the Strategic Partnership Agreement with KKR Hawaii Aggregator L.P. entered into in January 2025; transitions in senior company leadership; our ability to develop or acquire and maintain and protect new products (particularly technology and specialty products) and services and utilize new technologies that achieve market acceptance with acceptable margins; transitional challenges associated with acquisitions and joint ventures, including the failure to achieve anticipated synergies/benefits, as well as significant demands on our operations, information systems, legal, regulatory, compliance, financial and human resources functions in connection with acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures; certain provisions in our governing documents that may discourage third-party acquisitions of us; adverse changes in supplier rebates or other purchasing incentives; risks related to the sale of corporate brand products; risks related to activist investors; security risks associated with our information systems and technology products and services, such as cyberattacks or other privacy or data security breaches (including the October 2023 incident); effects of a highly competitive (including, without limitation, competition from third-party online commerce sites) and consolidating market; political, economic, and regulatory influences on the health care industry; risks from expansion of customer purchasing power and multi-tiered costing structures; increases in shipping costs for our products or other service issues with our third-party shippers, and increases in fuel and energy costs; changes in laws and policies governing manufacturing, development and investment in territories and countries where we do business; general global and domestic macro-economic and political conditions, including inflation, deflation, recession, unemployment (and corresponding increase in under-insured populations), consumer confidence, sovereign debt levels, fluctuations in energy pricing and the value of the U.S. dollar as compared to foreign currencies and changes to other economic indicators; failure to comply with existing and future regulatory requirements, including relating to health care; risks associated with the EU Medical Device Regulation; failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to health care fraud or other laws and regulations; failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to the collection, storage and processing of sensitive personal information or standards in electronic health records or transmissions; changes in tax legislation, changes in tax rates and availability of certain tax deductions; risks related to product liability, intellectual property and other claims; risks associated with customs policies or legislative import restrictions; risks associated with disease outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), or similar wide-spread public health concerns and other natural or man-made disasters; risks associated with our global operations; the threat or outbreak of war (including, without limitation, geopolitical wars), terrorism or public unrest (including, without limitation, the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Gaza war and other unrest and threats in the Middle East and the possibility of a wider European or global conflict); changes to laws and policies governing foreign trade, tariffs and sanctions or greater restrictions on imports and exports, including changes to international trade agreements and the current imposition of (and the potential for additional) tariffs by the U.S. on numerous countries and retaliatory tariffs; supply chain disruption; litigation risks; new or unanticipated litigation developments and the status of litigation matters; our dependence on our senior management, (including, without limitation, succession planning for our Chief Executive Officer), employee hiring and retention, increases in labor costs or health care costs, and our relationships with customers, suppliers and manufacturers; and disruptions in financial markets. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority.

We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no duty and have no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Included within the press release are non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures adjust the Company’s actual results prepared under GAAP to exclude certain items. In the schedule attached to the press release, the non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to and should be considered together with the Consolidated Statements of Income. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. The impact of certain items that are excluded include integration and restructuring costs, amortization of acquisition-related assets, the insurance claim recovery associated with the cybersecurity incident, changes in contingent consideration, costs associated with shareholder advisory matters and select value creation consulting costs, and litigation settlements because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions we consummate and occur on an unpredictable basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

1 See Exhibit A for details of sales growth. Internal sales growth is calculated from total net sales using constant foreign currency exchange rates and excludes sales from acquisitions.

2 See Exhibit B for a reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS.

3 See Exhibit C for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

4 References to diluted EPS refer to diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, September 28, September 27, September 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 3,339 $ 3,174 $ 9,747 $ 9,482 Cost of sales 2,313 2,181 6,705 6,459 Gross profit 1,026 993 3,042 3,023 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 760 724 2,276 2,296 Depreciation and amortization 68 64 194 188 Restructuring costs 34 48 82 73 Operating income 164 157 490 466 Other income (expense): Interest income 9 7 24 18 Interest expense (38) (34) (111) (96) Other, net (1) (2) (3) (1) Income before taxes, equity in earnings of affiliates and noncontrolling interests 134 128 400 387 Income taxes (28) (32) (94) (97) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 3 3 10 12 Net income 109 99 316 302 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8) - (19) (6) Net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 101 $ 99 $ 297 $ 296 Earnings per share attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.79 $ 2.44 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 2.42 $ 2.30 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 120,199,552 126,124,715 121,965,991 127,550,045 Diluted 121,036,247 127,054,934 122,840,062 128,498,494

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share data) September 27, December 28, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136 $ 122 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $84 and $78 1,743 1,482 Inventories, net 1,912 1,810 Prepaid expenses and other 604 569 Total current assets 4,395 3,983 Property and equipment, net 603 531 Operating lease right-of-use assets 308 293 Goodwill 4,147 3,887 Other intangibles, net 1,046 1,023 Investments and other 598 501 Total assets $ 11,097 $ 10,218 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,035 $ 962 Bank credit lines 913 650 Current maturities of long-term debt 30 56 Operating lease liabilities 81 75 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related 291 303 Taxes 181 139 Other 618 618 Total current liabilities 3,149 2,803 Long-term debt 2,153 1,830 Deferred income taxes 144 102 Operating lease liabilities 264 259 Other liabilities 487 387 Total liabilities 6,197 5,381 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 877 806 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 480,000,000 shares authorized, 118,567,917 issued and outstanding on September 27, 2025 and 124,155,884 issued and outstanding on December 28, 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 207 - Retained earnings 3,375 3,771 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (222) (379) Total Henry Schein, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,361 3,393 Noncontrolling interests 662 638 Total stockholders' equity 4,023 4,031 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 11,097 $ 10,218

