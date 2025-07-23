Hemostemix Closes Sale of 23rd ACP-01 Therapy Convertible Debenture

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or "HEM"), an autologous angiogenic stem cell therapy company that has safely treated 498 patients for various forms of cardiovascular disease, including peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, angina, congestive heart failure and vascular dementia, announced, further to its prior news releases dated March 5, 2025 and June 26, 2025, the closing of the sale of 15 ACP-01 Therapy Convertible Debentures for proceeds of USD $517,230, subject to the approval of the TSXV Exchange."This is a breakthrough moment for Hemostemix," said Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "With the approval of our Therapy Convertible Debenture (TCD), we've ignited a new era-one where VesCell therapy can be sold forward, in blocks to clinics and investors, and directly to high net worth individuals. The TCD is a game-changer: It streamlines production, aligns treatment schedules with physician time, and powers our ability to scale fast-without diluting shareholder equity. As the global leader in autologous stem cell therapy for heart and peripheral arterial disease, Hemostemix is now positioned to monetize innovation that generates increased shareholder valuation-impacts," Smeenk said.As an unsecured obligation of Hemostemix, each ACP-01 therapy convertible debenture ("TCD") is convertible into an ACP-01 therapy on a first purchased-basis. The TCD are transferable, saleable, subject to a right of first refusal by Hemostemix, will-able, and convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the Purchaser. The conversion price of the TCDs is $0.155 per Common Share. Each TCD collects interest at 6% per annum payable annually in shares of Hemostemix at the average closing price per share for the ten days preceding December 31st of each year. The TCD has a 4-year maturity date of December 31, 2029.The proceeds from the TCD will be used for general working capital, corporate overhead and research and development activities. The TCD is subject to a 4 month and one day hold from the date of issuance. In connection with the TCD offering, the Company paid an arm's length finder CA$59,171 and 356,298 finder's common share purchase warrants ("") which allows the finder to purchase Common Shares at $0.155 per Common Share. The Finder's Warrants have a 1-year maturity date from the Closing Date.ABOUT HEMOSTEMIXHemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapies that include angiogenic cell precursors (ACP-01), and later neural cell precursors (NCP-01), and cardiomyocyte cell precursors (CCP-01). Hemostemix has treated 498 patients, completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in nine peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia. For more information, please visit Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder: EM: / PH: 905-580-4170 