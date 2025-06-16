HELP Therapeutics and China Resources Sanjiu Announce Strategic Partnership to Co-Develop and Commercialize HiCM-188 for Advanced Heart Failure

NANJING, China, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HELP Therapeutics, a global leader in regenerative medicine, and China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical Company, one of China's largest pharmaceutical companies, have announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and commercialize the investigational cell therapy HiCM-188.

Heart failure remains a major unmet medical need, with its prevalence increasing at double-digit rates. In China alone, an estimated 12 million adults suffer from heart failure, with 2.97 million new cases each year. The five-year survival rate is comparable to that of many malignant tumors. For end-stage patients, heart transplantation is the only proven treatment—but fewer than one in 1,000 patients receive a matching donor heart in time. Cell therapy presents a promising alternative and could transform care for this growing patient population.

HiCM-188 is the world's first iPSC-derived regenerative therapy for heart failure to receive IND clearance in both China and the United States. The candidate is currently in Phase II clinical trials in China and Phase I/II trials in the U.S., Singapore, and Thailand. HiCM-188 has shown robust safety and efficacy across more than five years of long-term follow-up.

"This co-development agreement with China Resources Sanjiu marks a significant milestone for HELP Therapeutics," said Dr. Wang Jiaxian, Founder and CEO of HELP Therapeutics. "Their exceptional clinical network, innovation mindset, and commercial capabilities will accelerate the availability of our therapies to patients and contribute to the growth of China's cell therapy industry."

"Cell therapy represents the future of life sciences, offering immense clinical potential for aging-related and refractory diseases," remarked Mr. Qiu Huawei, Chairman of China Resources Sanjiu. "Through our subsidiary, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, we have already advanced into the MSC cell therapy space. Our partnership with HELP Therapeutics further strengthens our commitment to cell therapy innovation. HELP's globally leading iPSC platform and defined clinical pipeline make them an ideal partner. Together, we aim to bring new hope to heart failure patients."

Professor Junbo Ge, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, lauded the collaboration as a milestone in China's Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) landscape. He noted that HELP Therapeutics' focus on heart failure addresses a critical clinical need and bridges the gap between heart transplantation and targeted myocardial repair. "This partnership has the potential to reshape treatment paradigms for patients worldwide," he said.

About HELP Therapeutics



HELP Therapeutics is a global leader in regenerative medicine, focused on developing innovative therapies for heart failure and other serious conditions. Leveraging a cutting-edge iPSC platform and a robust clinical pipeline, HELP is dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through advanced cell therapies.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/help-therapeutics-and-china-resources-sanjiu-announce-strategic-partnership-to-co-develop-and-commercialize-hicm-188-for-advanced-heart-failure-302482243.html

SOURCE HELP THERAPEUTICS